Cheeps! If you were among the lucky 250 to purchase a Cheapskate Mystery Box, chances are good you've received it by now. (Share those pics! #CheapskateMysteryBox) But if you missed out, I'll wager you're wondering what was inside.

Wonder no more. In the video below, I give you the Cheapskate Mystery Box unboxed! (Needless to say, if you haven't received your box yet... spoiler alert!)

The wheels are already in motion for the next CMB, and I'm hopeful we'll have more than just 250 to sell. In the meantime, allow me to once again thank Ace Teah, Apeman, Audiobooks.com, Aukey, Daily Steals, Phone Loops, StackSocial, Tacklife, TaoTronics, TechRabbit, TomTop and Wyze Labs for their incredible generosity.

Feeling Envy-ous

I'm often asked for laptop-buying advice. My two cents these days: It's not about the brand, it's about the specs. For example, I consider a 13.3-inch screen to be the sweet spot between productivity and portability, and I consider a solid-state drive (SSD) absolutely essential. No more mechanical drives for me, ever.

Here's a deal that meets both those qualifications, and then some. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Adorama (via Ebay) has the refurbished HP Envy x360 13-Y023CL convertible laptop for $679.99. This same refurb normally sells for $900. New, it was considerably higher. (Sellout risk: very high.)

This Envy is a beast. There's a 2.7GHz Intel Kaby Lake Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 4K touchscreen.

It also features a backlit keyboard, dual Bang & Olufsen speakers, three USB 3.1 ports and one USB Type-C port. In other words, it's loaded. The only weak link in the spec chain is the integrated Intel HD 620 graphics subsystem. It's fine for everyday computing, but not ideal for gaming.

If the name didn't give it away, the Envy x360 can rotate a full 360 degrees on its hinge, quickly transforming from laptop to tablet and back again. Personally, I don't have a lot of use for a 3.1-pound, 13-inch Windows tablet, but the functionality is there if you want it. (And there's always tent mode for watching movies, which is nice.)

CNET hasn't reviewed this exact model, and I haven't found many reviews elsewhere. For what it's worth, Adorama offers a 30-day return policy. Your only cost is shipping.

This is an awfully powerful laptop for the money. The 90-day warranty isn't ideal, obviously, but that's pretty common with refurbished laptops.

Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: If you've never seen AMC's Humans, it's a pretty good show. Don't take my word for it: For a limited time, Vudu is offering the first three episodes of Humans season 1 for free.

Where can you watch the rest? Amazon Prime currently offers seasons 1 and 2. Why bother with Vudu's offer? Fair question. It's merely your chance to own those episodes if you like.

Bonus deal 2: The great Tribit XSound Go portable wireless speaker is $6 off for Cheapskate readers.

