Get an Ecovacs Deebot 711 robot vacuum for $300

The Ecovacs Deebot 711 tries to solve one of the most annoying problems caused by modern robot vacuums: they generally roll right over and through everything on your floor, blithely unaware of obstacles like socks and dog toys. This vacuum is designed to avoid obstacles, though, generally going around things it knows it can't snarf up. If all that sounds promising, then today's your lucky day: The Ecovacs Deebot 711 is an Amazon Deal of the Day today, which means you can get it for $300. That's 44% off the usual price of $530.

While this doesn't have 2-in-1 vacuum-and-mopping like you can find in models like the Deebot's big-brother Ozmo 930, the Deebot 711 has some tricks of its own. The vacuum follows a systematic S-shaped cleaning path to thoroughly cover every inch of your home, and it has collision avoidance features to route around obstacles. Ecovacs also claims it can double its suction power as needed for troublesome parts of your floor.

You get about 130 minutes of runtime from the battery, and of course Deebot 711 returns home to charge when it's done.

