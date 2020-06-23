Get a tower of power 12-outlet and 6-USB port surge suppressor for $30

Aukey

Does your desk have so many gadgets that you have a power strip plugged into a different power strip? If so, that's ugly, disorganized and super dangerous. Perhaps what you need is a mega-sized surge suppressor that can accommodate all your gear. Something like this Aukey power strip tower, which features a solid dozen outlets and six USB ports. Right now, you can get the when you apply discount code NEZ8F6WS at checkout. That's over 30% off the original price of $43.

What I like about this surge suppressor is that it doesn't lie flat on the floor, creating a sprawling metropolis of power cords. Instead, everything is contained in a single high-rise condominium of plugs, with outlets wrapping spanning all sides in four neat columns. There's also a single column of six USB ports.

The USB ports can deliver up to 2.4 amps per port (6 amps total), though you should be advised there are no USB-C ports here (there is a version of the Aukey power tower with a pair of USB-C ports, but it's currently sold out).

There's a power button and LED power indicator atop the tower, and it comes at the end of a five-foot extension cord. You can set it on the floor or on top of your desk or tabletop, but either way, it's a convenient way to get squeeze a lot of outlets into a small space.

