Get a refurbished Google Pixelbook hybrid for $600

Pixel pusher

On to business! Have you often wondered whether your next laptop should be a Chromebook? Maybe you've had your eye on Google's Pixelbook, a premium model with a decidedly premium price.

Now playing: Watch this: Google Pixelbook is premium power in a divine Chromebook

Today, you can save a whopping 40 percent -- provided you don't mind going the refurb route. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy has the certified-refurbished Google Pixelbook 12.3 for $599.99 shipped (plus tax). Regular price: $999.

I'm sure I'm not alone in thinking, "$1,000 for a Chromebook? Um, no." Because Chromebooks are supposed to be cheap, right? Indeed, many an entry-level model can be had for $200-300.

But the Pixelbook is anything but entry-level; it's as well-appointed as many premium Windows laptops. You get an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 128GB solid-state drive and 12.3-inch touchscreen.

That screen delivers an impressive 2,400 by 1,600 pixels, and it resides on a 360-degree hinge, meaning the Pixelbook can handle tablet mode, tent mode and all that. Alas, taking a page from Microsoft, Google doesn't supply the Pixelbook Pen; that'll run you another $100.

I haven't used one of these myself, so I'll turn you over to CNET's Pixelbook review. Verdict: "A great everyday work machine," but hard to justify at $1,000.

Much easier to justify, perhaps, at $600? The catch, of course, is that because it's a refurb, you get only a 90-day warranty. Assuming you can live with that, this a premium Chromebook (thin, light, powerful) with a mid-range price tag.

Your thoughts?

Kingston

Bonus deal: If you're still trying to squeeze some extra life from your existing laptop, consider the best upgrade in the history of upgrades: a solid-state drive (SSD).

Like this one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the Kingston A400 240GB SATA3 SSD is just $31.35 when you click the onscreen coupon. Regular price: $40.

To use this, you'll have to make sure your laptop can accommodate a drive of this size (and interface). Most likely it'll mean replacing your existing drive, which means you'll have to clone it first -- and Kingston doesn't supply the necessary cables or software.

But with a little online research (or a knowledgeable friend), you can accomplish that for cheap or even free. Trust me when I say, once you go SSD, you'll never go back. The performance difference is that big.

