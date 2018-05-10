Parrot

Parrot makes some of the most interesting drones on the market. Case in point: the Swing, which looks like an X-wing and can switch between quadcopter and airplane modes midflight.

It originally sold for $140, but for a limited time, TechRabbit has the refurbished Parrot Swing with Flypad Controller for $32.99 shipped. That's after applying promo code CNETFLY7 at checkout. Cheapskate exclusive!

Read CNET's hands-on review of the Parrot Swing if you want to learn more about it, then check out the 4.7-star-average customer reviews at Amazon (where it sells for $69 new).

Battery life will limit you to around 8 minutes of flying time (not uncommon for small drones), so consider something like this 3-pack of additional batteries -- with charger! -- for $26.

I haven't flown the Swing, but it looks like a fantastic deal -- especially considering that TechRabbit covers it with a one-year warranty.

Looking for more deals? Check out this amazingly useful desktop surge protector for just $19 -- and a $5 deal on a great animated movie, too.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!