Get a Microsoft Surface Pro 6 tablet with keyboard for $799

Hey Cheeps, Rick is off today, so I'm filling in. He'll be back in the deals saddle Monday, don't worry.

Looking for a "real" laptop that's super thin and light, touchscreen-equipped yet powerful enough to handle whatever you want to throw at it? Today's deal on a tablet could be for you.

The 2018 Microsoft Surface Pro 6 convertible tablet is "viable as a mainstream performance laptop replacement" according to our CNET review, thanks to its upgraded specs. The configuration on sale today is plenty powerful to keep those myriad open browser tabs running smoothly.

Core i5 processor



8GB of RAM



128GB SSD



The catch with Surfaces is typically the extra cost of the keyboard cover. This deal for the Platinum color includes a keyboard for $799, a savings of $260.

128GB not enough storage? You can get the same configuration in Black with a chunky 256GB SSD for $999, a savings of $200.

Neither of these bundles include the Surface Pen, but you can always add it for another $100 if you want. Then again, most serious laptop users don't use a pen anyway.

These prices aren't quite as sweet as some of the Black Friday surface deals, but still very solid savings. They're also available at Microsoft.com.

Klipsch

Bonus deal: Hardcore cheeps might remember this bonus deal from way back in March. It has returned, and it's even cheaper now.

The luxe, leather-clad Klipsch R6 Neckband Headphone has been discontinued, and the first time around Buydig had it for $60 shipped. Now it's blowing out the remaining inventory for $39.

That's dirt-cheap for a wireless Bluetooth headphone. Yes, there's a lot of wire there, as well as the neckband and controls itself, but the connection between your phone and the headphones is wireless Bluetooth.

On the downside, the user reviews on BuyDig itself are mixed, with some people complaining about build quality and bulky charging. But for this price, maybe you're willing to take a flyer.

