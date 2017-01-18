Get a Google Daydream View for $49

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. And find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.

Enlarge Image Photo by Google

Sorry that printer sold out so quickly yesterday! I suspected it would happen, as Staples often has (annoyingly) limited stock. Needless to say, I'll be watching for a repeat of that deal. In fact, if you haven't already, hit me up on Twitter -- I occasionally share deals found after my daily post goes live.

If you know me, you know I'm all about the VR: HTC Vive all the way if you can afford it, Samsung Gear VR if you have a compatible phone, generic Google Cardboard-compatible headset for everyone else.

Ah, but what of Google's Daydream View, which arrived late last year to mostly positive reviews? The big issue: compatibility. It works with only a small number of phones.

But that's starting to change, and for the first time, there's a deal to be had: The Google Store is selling the Daydream View VR headset for $49 shipped. Regular price: $79. It's the first time I've seen this on sale -- and that's a pretty decent discount.

Back to the compatibility issue: Initially limited to the Google Pixel and Pixel XL, the Daydream View now works with (or will very soon work with) the following phones:

Now we're getting somewhere. If you own one of those, I definitely recommend picking up the Daydream View. It's an incredibly affordable first step into the wonderful world of VR -- which really is wonderful. (Here's a roundup of the best Daydream View apps, including one of my personal favorites: Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes.)

One aspect I especially like: the included remote. That's something missing from the Gear VR, and I'm getting less forgiving of having to blindly grope at its side-mounted touchpad.

Of course, before plunking down your $50, you should read CNET's review of the Daydream View. It's very positive, though one complaint is the front-heavy nature of the setup. Of course, not all phones are as heavy as the Pixel XL used for testing. And I'd argue that any headset of this nature isn't intended for long stretches of viewing, but rather for the occasional game or video.

If you happen to own already, please hit the comments and share your thoughts about it! I'm very eager to pick one up, and would at this price -- but I don't have a compatible phone with which to test it. Not yet, anyway.

Enlarge Image Photo by Acer

Bonus deal: Good heavens, big monitors have gotten cheap. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Newegg has the Acer K242HQL 23.6-inch desktop monitor for $89.99 shipped. That's after applying coupon code EMCRBBJ22 at checkout.

The Acer is noteworthy for two reasons: It includes DVI, VGA and HDMI inputs and it comes with a three-year warranty. Beyond that: pretty basic monitor. The user reviews suggest blacks aren't super-deep, but at this price, something's gotta give.

Bonus deal No. 2: Good heavens, portable hard drives have gotten cheap. Sure, on any given day, you can score a 1TB drive for as little as $50, which is already insane.

But this is even...insanerer? Best Buy has the WD My Passport Ultra 1TB portable USB 3.0 hard drive for $39.99 shipped (plus tax), a price that includes a $20 Shutterfly credit. Come on! The drive has an amazing 4.7-star average from over 5,000 (!) Best Buy buyers.

Bonus deal No. 3: Three things I love: reading, sci-fi and bundles. Put them all together and I go tilt. And here it comes: StoryBundle's Sci-Fi Adventure bundle lets you name your own price for five ebooks, or pay $15 for a whopping 15 of them. In addition to supporting indie authors, you have the option of earmarking 10 percent of your payment to charity. Tilt!

The books are DRM-free and can be delivered directly to your Kindle or Kindle app-equipped device. Don't have one? You can get the books in other mobile-friendly formats as well. I looked up a few of the titles on Amazon; the reviews were all at least four stars.