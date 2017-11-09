Get a DJI Mavic Pro with remote for $699

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!

Philips

Cheeps! Seems like many of you enjoyed yesterday's roundup of early Black Friday deals at Best Buy (traffic was through the roof), so let me add one more that should have made the list: The Philips Hue A19 Starter Kit for $59.99 (reg. $99.99).

You get four "smart" LED bulbs and the Hue bridge, all of them adjustable and manageable via voice and app. (To be fair, Amazon just matched that price, and according to CamelCamelCamel, it's the first time the kit has ever been priced below $100.)

Up, up and away!

Speaking of yesterday, I also shared the very tempting DJI Spark drone for $400. It's a pretty capable little guy, but one designed mostly for selfies and other near-area flying.

Alas, the big-brother Mavic Pro starts at $999 -- not exactly affordable for most folks.

CNET

Okay, but could you swing $699? Because the official DJI Ebay store has the refurbished Mavic Pro with remote for $699 shipped -- by far the lowest price I've seen for this highly celebrated quadcopter.

First things first: a refurbished drone? That must mean "crashed and glued back together," right? Nah, these are fully inspected and certified to be good as new, and they come with a full one-year warranty, same as new Mavic Pros.

Second: You may find this model selling new for maybe $50 more, but chances are good it won't come with a remote. Trust me when I say you want the remote.

The Mavic Pro is capable of pretty much all the best drone tricks, including following you around, flying to and from waypoints and so on. It can capture 4K video via its built-in gimbal-assisted camera, and it will avoid obstacles so it's less likely to have an unfortunate encounter with a tree.

I especially like the fold-up arms, which make the Mavic much easier to toss into a bag or backpack. The controller also folds up into a nice, compact little bundle.

Take note though, extra batteries are crazy-expensive (around $150 apiece), and there's definitely a learning curve if you want to take advantage of the various flight modes. (Watch the how-to videos, they help a lot.)

Obviously this is still a pricey item for most folks, but it's also a huge discount on arguably the best consumer drone currently available. It was too good not to share!

Klipsch

Bonus deal: If you use your PC for anything that involves audio -- games, movies, music -- you owe it to yourself to hook up some good speakers.

Like these: For a limited time, and while supplies last, BuyDig has the Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 THX-certified desktop speaker system for $109 shipped. That's after applying coupon code CHEAPSKATE40 at checkout. Price elsewhere: at least $130. Price when they hit the market back in 2003 (!): $180.

Indeed, the ProMedias have been around forever, and with good reason -- they're awesome. You get two pro-grade satellites and a robust subwoofer. Check any online store and you'll see an average user rating of around 4.5 stars. Are they on the pricey side overall? Yep. Are they worth it? That's your call.

Archeer

Bonus deal No. 2: Admit it, I've cut wayyyy back on Bluetooth speaker deals. But the holidays are coming, so don't be surprised if I fall off that particular wagon.

Starting now: For a limited time, and while supplies last, you can get the Archeer Ultra Slim Portable Pocket Speaker for $15.32 when you apply promo code Z6SELL9F at checkout. (This is a rerun, last time it was $19.53.)

I really dig this model. It's not much larger than your average smartphone, yet it delivers pretty decent sound. It's also an FM radio. At this price, it's kind of a no-brainer gift item, either for yourself or someone else.

