Get a Dell multifunction laser printer for $59.99

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. And find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.

Photo by Dell

Thanks so much for the outpouring of Twitter love yesterday! I'm now well past 20,000 followers, which feels really good. But the kind words shared by so many of you? Feels about 20,000 times better.

Today's deal is a good news/bad news kind of thing: The good news is it's awesome, the bad news is it's likely to sell out quickly. I say that based on past experience -- but let's give it a whirl!

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Staples has the Dell E514DW multifunction laser printer for $59.99 shipped (plus sales tax). Price at Dell proper: $129.99. Price elsewhere: at least $100.

That's insanely good deal considering that it's challenging to find a mere Wi-Fi laser printer at that price. The E514DW also scans and copies -- though it doesn't fax, which may be a dealbreaker for some.

But check out the rest of the specs: USB and Ethernet interfaces (on top of Wi-Fi), a 35-sheet auto document feeder (ADF), a 250-sheet paper tray and support for duplex (i.e. double-sided) printing. It also supports AirPrint, Google Cloud Print and Mopria, whatever that is.

Some 60 Staples customers collectively rated the printer 4.5 stars out of 5, though PC Mag was a little less enthusiastic about it. The main complaints: so-so output speed and no fax capabilities. To which I say: $60!

I really hope Staples enough inventory to last the morning, at least. The printer was still in stock as of around 6 a.m. PT. It's too good to pass up!

Enlarge Image Photo by Martian

Bonus deal: I like wearing a watch. I especially like it when that watch notifies me of incoming calls, messages and the like. If you like that idea as well but don't want to spend a dime more than you would on a "dumb" watch, check this out: Tanga has the Martian Notifier smartwatch for $24.99 shipped. It's available in your choice of red or white.

I've written about this thing a million times; the last time it was selling for $35, I believe. It's a nice-looking plastic watch that's really good at notifications, but also performs a few other handy tricks (like remote camera-shutter). The single-line ticker-style display is far from ideal, and the proprietary charging cable is a pain -- but battery life is awesome, and it works with both Android and iOS. For $25? No-brainer.