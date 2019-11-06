Gaming curfew for minors hits China

Epic Games

The Chinese government has introduced a bunch of new rules for minors who use their free time for gaming, The New York Times reported Wednesday. Under the guidelines, kids under 18 won't be able to game between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m., or play more than 90 minutes a day on weekdays and three hours on weekends or holidays.

In-game spending will also be capped at 400 yuan or $57 a month for those aged 16 to 18, and 200 yuan ($29) a month for eight- to 16-year-old gamers, according to CNN.

The regulations are a response to an increase in poor academic performance and nearsightedness, The New York Times said. A spokesperson for China's General Administration of Press and Publication told Xinhua that the rules are to protect mental and physical health of minors.