Game of Thrones studio tour is now open, 3 years after the finale

HBO

Almost three years after the last season of Game of Thrones shocked audiences around the world, a studio tour in Northern Ireland has been launched. The Game of Thrones Studio Tour grand opening on Thursday featured appearances by Nathalie Emmanuel Missandei), Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark) and Kristian Nairn (Hodor).

The tour features sets including House Stark's Great Hall at Winterfell, Daenerys Targaryen's Dragonstone throne, King's Landing and The Wall, as well as props, weaponry, costumes, visual effects and "immersive interactives."

It's located at one of the show's filming locations in Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland.

"After many years of planning, design and construction, we are thrilled to finally open our doors to guests and allow them to get closer to the Seven Kingdoms than ever before at the world's first and only Game of Thrones Studio Tour," Andrew Webb and David Browne, executive directors at Linen Mill Studios, said in a statement.

While many fans were bitterly disappointed with the last season, and particularly the season 8 finale -- with some calling for HBO to remake it -- there's still a Game of Thrones prequel in the works.

House of the Dragon will release in 2022 with 10 episodes and will cover the Targaryen rule over Westeros.

