Game of Thrones series 8 episode 6 trailer: Who's left to die?

Are you ready? There's just one episode remaining of Game of Thrones, and a teaser released after Sunday's episode gave viewers a sneak peek. Not much was revealed, but a few shots of the survivors of the bloody second-to-the-last episode reminded viewers of what we've been through so far.
The blockbuster hit show has offered up a short final season -- just six episodes -- but some of them have been long. Episode 5 and the upcoming episode 6 are each an hour and 20 minutes long.
Game of Thrones' final episode airs May 19 on HBO.
In the latest Game of Thrones episode, Cersei evens the odds: And you thought the White Walkers were the real monsters...
