Game of Thrones Season 8: Daenerys Targaryen and the absolute carnage of episode 5

It's been an up and down season for Game of Thrones. A dragon was killed in ways that frustrated and annoyed everyone, everyone got extremely angry when Jon Snow didn't pet Ghost and then the internet found a coffee cup on set and went buck wild.

This episode was all about the insane carnage.

OK, goes without saying but...

It started early with the burning of Varys. And the burning just didn't stop.

The question going in was simple: Was Dany about to become the Mad Queen, or was it all just a big swerve?

Yeah, they answered that pretty definitively.

Daenerys Targaryen basically set all of King's Landing on fire. The Bells rang out for surrender but Dany wasn't trying to hear that noise.

me: dany won’t murder all these innocent people they rang the bells we’re all good!!!



dany: (: dracarys



me: pic.twitter.com/OVGjw8wT8S — madz🦋✨💫 (@maddyackerburg) May 13, 2019

Bran chilling in Winterfell while Daenerys kills everyone: #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/KQKBLoAGL1 — MWV Highlights (@MWV_Highlights) May 13, 2019

“I probably should’ve told someone the dragon lady was crazy.” #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/YK3d6j5N27 — Diane N. Sevenay (@Diane_7A) May 13, 2019

Yep, Dany basically burned everything down and killed thousands of people. Not sure if King's Landing as we knew it even exists any more.

missandei, in heaven looking at kings landing. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/mjBFEdbM0z — Justin Jay, Conclave Liasion 💚💙💛 (@_DubzyWubzy_) May 13, 2019

It's a nice little throwback to this:

This was from a Season 4 promo. We all thought it was snow.. little did we know it was ash. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/ieVUaaQPV8 — Chris Brown (@chriscbrown) May 13, 2019

The carnage was insane and dramatic and very Game of Thrones, but did it make sense? Hmmmmm.....

I can't believe I had to watch that bullshit of an episode with my own two eyes #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/ue4hf0J18t — jedi in training (@totallyxtaylor) May 13, 2019

Me trynna figure out did I really watch all them seasons for this #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/XpZCTA0TuS — tingz (@_Inez__) May 13, 2019

Even if Dany was pissed and wanted to destroy Cersei why wouldn’t she just go straight to the Red Keep instead of zig zagging destruction through the city IT MAKES NO SENSE #GameofThrones — Jenna Guillaume (@JennaGuillaume) May 13, 2019

I've been working very very hard not to do any spoilers but I will say this: I look forward to reading the book and seeing how #GameofThrones really ended.



Because this isn't it. — Steve Spohn (@stevenspohn) May 13, 2019

Waiting all these years for main character deaths and we see stone crushing them. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/Vh76HcdKBG — Shay (@shayycs) May 13, 2019

Jon, Sansa and Tyrion plotting to kill Danny next week: #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/lCBVvJ9EDF — Ebony Barzilay (@o_hon_ey) May 13, 2019

Us spending the last 10 years of our lives emotionally attached to a TV show only for the writers to just give us the worst ending possible. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/CNcmVm4H0S — Caleb (@CalebKesler) May 13, 2019

The writers destroying the entire show in the final season #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/vXtJgAyDTs — Valentina ☕️ (@ValsCappuccino) May 13, 2019

Thoughts? Well, Mad Queen Dany is bad and everyone should feel bad. Very disappointed we spent a decade watching a really great female leader emerge, with a very cool and consistent "break the wheel" message only to have it completely turned around at the last, crucial minute. Not sure it entirely made sense, but I sure had a lot of fun watching it all unfold.

I do get the sense that a backlash to the backlash is imminent.

All the haters should just go to sleep. That episode was phenomenal. I’m sick of people’s negativity. Get outta here. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/XBDqjDBJWi — Seth Nelson (@RealSethNelson) May 13, 2019

So you all just going to act like you didn’t see this coming? Danys been whack from the start and you’re all fools if you didn’t think this was going to happen #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/GMQdOKXPWf — clara maxwell (@claramaxwell99) May 13, 2019

That game of thrones episode was wild — timthetatman (@timthetatman) May 13, 2019

everyone say THANK YOU LENA HEADEY for her phenomenal perfomance as cersei lannister, one of my favorites ever.



power is power. you will be missed.#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/ycwauGBjFh — lucca (@davnerys) May 13, 2019

Next week is going to be extremely interesting.

Meanwhile...