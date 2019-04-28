CNET también está disponible en español.

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 trailer: After the Battle of Winterfell

Picking up the pieces after the Battle of Winterfell in a tense trailer for Sunday's episode.

After the Battle of Winterfell, the longest battle in TV history, our heroes and their enemies are in the Game of Thrones: Endgame now. We lick our wounds -- and we move south for another war.

In the preview for episode 4, we see Cersei and Euron readying her troops from King's Landing as Dany addresses what's left of the troops at Winterfell. 

"We have won the great war, now we will win the last war," says the Queen of Dragons with a smile on her face. Not sure how anyone is smiling after the Battle of Winterfell, but sure. It looks like the action is headed south, for more fighting, more ships and ... maybe more deaths?

Game of Thrones' fourth (and third last!) episode of the final season airs on Sunday, May 5 on HBO. Pray to the Old Gods and the New that it's a little cheerier than episode 3. 

