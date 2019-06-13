Game of Thrones composer hints at alt fate for Jaime Lannister, Brienne of Tarth

Spoiler alert: If you haven't yet watched the final season of HBO's Game of Thrones, you may want to avoid the following. You've been warned.
Though it's been a few weeks since the series finale of HBO's Game of Thrones, we're not quite finished learning the fate of the characters -- or the fate that never was. In a scene where Brienne of Tarth is adding Jaime Lannister's deeds into the White Book (the book that lists the accomplishments of the Kingsguard), some sharp-eared viewers noticed that the music sounded similar to music from Robb Stark and Talisa Maegyr's wedding in season 2.
"It's just a hint of what their relationship -- if they had stayed together, if he was still alive -- what it could have been," said Game of Thrones composer Ramin Djawadi in an interview with Insider published Thursday. Djawadi confirmed that the season 8 song, called "The White Book," starts with the same melody as the season 2 wedding song, called "I Am Hers, She Is Mine."
So would Brienne of Tarth and Jaime Lannister have ended up at the altar, tying a ribbon around their hands and doing the whole "I am hers and she is mine" bit? Discuss among yourselves.
