FTC on Equifax settlement: Take credit monitoring over cash

Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Federal Trade Commission is encouraging people impacted by the Equifax data breach to choose free credit monitoring over the $125 cash alternative. Why? Because you might actually end up getting "far less than $125."

The FTC on Wednesday said public response to the $700 million settlement it reached with Equifax has been "overwhelming." The 2017 breach exposed the personal information of147 million consumers, including driver's licenses, social security numbers and birthdates. As part of the settlement, people impacted by the breach had the option to sign up for 10 years of free credit monitoring, or alternatively they could file a claim for $125 if they already had credit monitoring. The amount of money set aside for the cash payment option is "capped at $31 million," according to the FTC, so consumers who go with that option might not get the $125 they expected.

"A large number of claims for cash instead of credit monitoring means only one thing: each person who takes the money option will wind up only getting a small amount of money," the FTC said in a blog post Wednesday. "Nowhere near the $125 they could have gotten if there hadn't been such an enormous number of claims filed."

The FTC is encouraging people who haven't submitted a claim yet to opt for free credit monitoring. It also said people who've already submitted claims for the cash payment will be given the chance to switch.

It's unclear how many claims have been submitted so far to the settlement administrator, JDN, but an FTC spokeswoman said more than 4.5 million consumers having visited the agency's site on the site for the settlement.