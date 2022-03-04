'Free Guy' Sequel Confirmed, and More Kenneth Branagh Poirot

20th Century Studios

Brace yourself for more Free Guy. A script for Free Guy 2 is nearly ready and more sequels may be on the cards for the 2021 hit, which starred Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer and Taika Waititi.

Free Guy was a rare original movie among a landscape of big screen sequels and franchise movies. But the studio behind the flick, 20th Century Studios, is planning that the video game-themed action-comedy will start a whole new series of blockbusters.

Following its box office success, Free Guy is streaming now on Disney Plus and HBO Max.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, 20th Century Studios president Steve Asbell discussed how the studio (formerly known as 20th Century Fox) is changing now it's owned by Disney. The studio will produce films for both streaming and theatrical release. Streaming movies will debut on Hulu, like thriller No Exit (available now) or forthcoming Predator reboot Prey. Theater releases will be reserved for blockbuster titles -- largely sequels -- like Avatar 2, scheduled for December 2022.

Asbell also confirmed a third movie in the whodunnit series directed by and starring Kenneth Branagh as legendary detective Hercule Poirot. Following 2017's Murder on the Orient Express and this year's Death on the Nile, the third film will be based on a lesser-known Agatha Christie mystery and will be a "a pretty daring shift in genre and in tone".

In the meantime, Ryan Reynolds quickly reunited with Free Guy director Shaun Levy for another sci-fi flick -- but their 80s-influenced time-travel action film The Adam Project will debut on Netflix. That's out March 11.