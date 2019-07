Fortnite season 9, week 10 challenges and where to public service announcement signs

Epic Games

Fortnite season 9 week 10 challenges went up Thursday. This is the last set of challenges before Fortnite season 10 starts, which starts on August 1.

Free challenges

Use an Air Strike in different matches (0/3)

Damage opponents with Shotguns (0/500)



Search Ammo Boxes in a single match (0/7)



Battle Pass challenges

Visit different public service announcement signs in Neo Tilted, Pressure Plant or Mega Mall (0/5)

Stage 1 of 3: Collect wood from a Pirate Ship or Viking Ship (0/100)

Stage 2 of 3: Collect stone from a Fork Knife or Umbrella (0/100)

Stage 3 of 3: Collect metal from a Robot Factory (0/100)

Damage to an opponent with a Pickaxe (0/200)



Use an Air Strike in 3 different matches -- 5 Battle Stars

The Air Strike is a new throwable added in the v9.30 content update #3 on Tuesday. Using one will emit colored smoke and missiles with rain down in the area of the smoke. It's a Legendary item so it'll take a little luck to find one. If you find one, use it right away to complete this challenge instead of potentially dying and leaving it for someone else to pick up.

Deal 500 damage to opponents with Shotguns -- 5 Battle Stars

This challenge is as direct as it gets. Find any shotgun and begin unloading on other players. Getting 500 damage is easy as long as you get up close to your opponent.

Search 7 Ammo Boxes in a single match -- 10 Battle Stars

The key to this challenge is survivability. Lasting into the later part of a match means more time to find Ammo Boxes. When moving across the map, keep an eye out for shacks where there are usually unopened boxes.

Where to visit 5 public service announcement signs in Neo Tilted, Pressure Plant and Mega Mall -- 5 Battle Stars

In week 9, public service announcement signs popped up in certain locations. There are a dozen signs scattered in the three areas, and they all feature propaganda-like wording. Neo Tilted, Pressure Plant and Mega Mall all have enough to complete the challenge if you search thoroughly. Considering how much traffic these spots have as of late, it's best to run around quickly at one location then make your way to another to find the rest.

Where to find 100 wood, stone and metal -- 5 Battle Stars

This challenge is very specific on where to gather materials. For wood, players need to go to the Pirate Ship in Lazy Lagoon or the Viking Ship on the mountain near Snobby Shores. Stone for this challenge can be gathered at the fork and knife-shaped quarry near Fatal Field or the umbrella-shaped quarry near The Block. Lastly, the robot factory for the metal refers to Pressure Plant where a giant robot is being built.

Eliminate 3 opponents in Pleasant Park or Paradise Palms -- 10 Battle Stars

The choice here is whether to go to the compact Pleasant Park or drop in to the huge Paradise Palms. The latter will be a bit safer, but you may need to run around to find the three opponents needed for the challenge.

Deal 200 damage to an opponent with a Pickaxe -- 10 Battle Stars

These Pickaxe challenges are a fixture for each season. It's one of the trickier tasks to complete because of how dangerous it is to come at an enemy with just a Pickaxe. The weapon is slow and doesn't do much damage making it pointless to use on an opponent. That said, to complete this challenge, players should keep an eye out for any AFK people at the start of the match as they are sitting ducks. The other option is to use the pickaxe on downed opponents when playing duos or squad matches. In general, players should use the pickaxe at the very beginning of a match when everyone is equipped with the weapon or when an opponent is incapable of fighting back.

Fortbytes

New in Fortnite season 9 are Fortbytes, which are only available to Battle Pass owners. The collectibles are scattered across the island, but also unlockable by reaching certain tiers and gaining a designated amount of XP. Each Fortbyte will reveal a piece of an image teasing Fortnite season 10 and a new one appears every day.

Fortnite Season 9 Fortbyte Challenges

01: Awarded for gaining 175,000 XP

02: Found at a location hidden within Loading Screen #6

03: Accessible by using the Skull Trooper Emoji at the western most point

04: Accessible by skydiving through the rings above Loot Lake with the Plasma Trail Contrails equipped

05: Accessible by using the Laid Back Shuffle Emote inside a dance club

06: Accessible with Yay! Emote at an ice cream shop in the desert

07: Accessible by using the cuddle up emoticon inside a rocky umbrella

08: Found within Junk Junction

10: Awarded for gaining 60,000 XP

11: Found beneath a circling jungle parrot

12: Accessible by using the Nana Nana Spray inside a molten tunnel

13: Found at a location hidden within loading screen number 2

14: Found within an RV park

16: Found in the desert house with too many chairs

17: Found inside a Wooden Fish Building

18: Found somewhere between Mega Mall and Dusty Divot

19: Accessible with the Vega outfit inside a spaceship building

20: Found at the center of any of the first three storm circles

22: Accessible by using the Rox Spray in an underpass

24: Found within Fatal Field

25: Awarded at Battle Pass tier 40

26: Accessible with Bunker Jonesy outfit near a snowy bunker

28: Accessible by solving the pattern match puzzle outside a desert junkyard

30: Somewhere between Haunted Hills and Pleasant Park

31: Found at a meteor crater overlook

32: Accessible by wearing Kyo Pet Back Bling at the northernmost point

34: Found between a fork and knife

35: Awarded for gaining 225,000 XP

36: Accessible by Sentinel on a frozen island

37: Found inside a disaster bunker in Pleasant Park

39: Awarded for completing six challenges from Week 2

40: Accessible with the Demi outfit on a sundial in the desert

41: Accessible by using Tomatohead Emoticon inside the Durrr Burger restaurant

43: Accessible by wearing the Nana Cape Back Bling inside a Banana Stand

44: Awarded at Battle Pass tier 20

46: Awarded at Battle Pass tier 100

47: Found between a Reboot Van, pirate camp and a crashed battlebus

48: Accessible by using the Vox Pickaxe to smash the gnome beside a mountain top throne

49: Found in Trog's ice cave

50: Accessible at night time inside mountain top castle ruins

51: Accessible by using the Cluck Strut to cross the road in front of Peely's Banana Stand

52: Accessible with Bot Spray inside a Robot Factory

53: Accessible by helping to raise the disco ball at an abandoned mountain top villain lair

55: Found within Haunted Hills

57: Awarded by finishing top 10 in squads, duos, or solo 25 times

58: Accessible by using the Sad Trombone Emote at the north end of Snobby Shores

59: Accessible with Durrr! Emoji inside Pizza Pit restaurant

60: Accessible with Sign Spinner Emote in front of the happy Oink restaurant

61: Accessible by using Sunbird Spray on a frozen waterfall

62: Accessible with the Stratus outfit within an abandoned mansion

63: Found somewhere between Lucky Landing and Fatal Fields

64: Accessible by Rox on top of Stunt Mountain

65: Found in a basement budget movie set

66: Awarded by finishing top 10 in squads, duos or solo 75 times

67: Accessible by Flying the Retaliator Glider through the rings under the southernmost Sky Platform

68: Found within a snowy town bookshop

69: Found inside a stone pig building

70: Accessible by skydiving through the rings above Lazy Lagoon with the Vibrant Contrails

71: Awarded for completing six challenges from Week 1

72: Found within Salty Spring

74: Found in a filing cabinet inside an assassin's basement on the desert coast

75: Found within an airport hanger

76: Found behind a historical diorama in an insurance building can be seen below

77: Found within a trackside taco shop

78: Found within a Ranger tower overlooking a drained lake

79: Found within an arcade

80: Accessible by using the Bunker Basher Pickaxe to smash the rock at the highest point of the volcano rim

81: Accessible in daytime near a mountain top cactus wedge

82: Accessible by solving the pressure plate puzzle NW of the Block

83: Found in a rock garden near the coast

84: Awarded at Battle Pass tier 60

85: Awarded for gaining 30,000 XP

87: Awarded by finishing top 10 in squads, duos or solo 50 times

88: Found somewhere within map location J3.

89: Accessible by flying the Scarlet Strike Glider through the rings east of Snobby Shores.

90: Awarded by finishing top 10 in squads, duos or solo 100 times

91: Found at a location hidden within loading screen #4, the latest Fortbyte to unlock

92: Accessible by using Rock Love Spray near a lava fall

95: Found at a Solar Panel Array in the Jungle

96: Awarded at Battle Pass tier 80

97: Found hidden within Loading Screen #8

98: Found within a Viking longhouse

99: Awarded for gaining 125,000 XP

100: Found on the highest floor of the tallest building in Neo Tiilted

For those who don't want to wait for all 100 Fortbytes to be revealed, one Fortnite data miner discovered what the complete image will look like.

The image shows Bunker Jonesy, one of the skins introduced in season 9, drawing images from previous events in the game including the meteor shower, the volcano erupting and a giant cube, all of which were used to end a season. Off to the right near his foot appears to be the Polar Peak beast that is causing destruction on the island this season. More importantly, Jonesy appears to be covering a drawing that's likely the big event to end Fortnite season 9.

Utopia Challenges

As in previous seasons, Fortnite season 9 has a season-long set of tasks called Utopia Challenges, for Battle Pass owners. Tackling these special challenges requires the completion of all the weekly challenges throughout the season.

What's different in Fortnite season 9 is that one of the Utopia challenges revolved around Fortbytes. Players who found 90 of the collectibles that are discoverable as of Wednesday, July 10, will unlock the Singularity skin.

Unlike other skins, the Singularity has multiple variants. Scattered across the map are helmets representing the different styles and each has its own name: Cuddle, Rex, Drift, Durrr and Pizza. A player with the Singularity skin unlocked can pick up a helmet that will unlock the corresponding style.

Here's a map showing where to find the five Singularity helmets.

When players finish the weekly challenges, they'll receive a new loading screen that hints at a secret Battle Star. Completing the Fortnite season 9, week 1 challenges unlocks the loading screen below. The clue to where to find the secret Battle Star is on the side of the minigun that gives the coordinates I5, I6, J5 and J6. This is a spot just south of Lonely Lounge, right before the green plains turn into the desert. The hidden Battle Star will appear only if a player who completed all challenges is within close proximity.

For Fortnite season 9, week 2, the unlocked loading screen doesn't have a hint hidden in the image, but instead, it's in the description of the screen. It says, "Last seen battling at Dino Park outhouse, these two can't be stopped." This'll lead to the location of Fortbyte #13 and not a Battle Star for the week.

Once a player's done with week 3's challenges, a new loading screen will show a new Doggo skin. The hint for the Battle Star is in the drawing on the small wall that the dogs are sitting on. It leads to a stack of cars in Junk Junction and the secret Battle Star will appear when players come near it.

As in week 2's Utopia loading screen, week 4's image provides players a clue of where to get a Fortbyte rather than Battle Star. Players on the search for Forbyte #91 will need to visit Paradise Palms. Off the main street in the area is a storefront where the "D" and "I" are on the map. Look for a bench near the road and Fortbyte #91 should appear.

Week 5's Utopia loading screen features a new skin. To the right, in white, are the map designations of B2, B3, C2 and C3.

That will take players to the mountain northwest of Pleasant Park. A hidden Battle star will appear if all the week's challenges are completed

Week 6's Utopia loading screen, called Sure Shot, is a clue for Fortbye #02. When players complete all of the challenges for the week, they will unlock the new image with the description: "Only the best snipers can take out a holo-clock tower lamp from the rooftops of Neo Tilted."

Players can find Fortbyte #02 at the holo-clock tower in Neo Tilted without needing to complete all of the week's challenges.

For week 7, players who complete all the challenges will receive a new Utopia loading screen with a clue to a hidden Battle Star.

To find this hidden Battle Star, head to Pressure Plant and look for a building with a metal staircase on the outside. The Battle Star will be under the staircase, but it will only appear if you completed all the week 7 challenges.

The Utopia loading screen for Week 8 is a clue to where Fortbyte #63 is at.

The Utopia loading screen will unlock when all of the challenges for week 8 are completed, but players can go find the Fortbyte without it. The location is a gas station just north of Lucky Landing. Fortbyte #63 will appear right next to a gas pump.

Week 9's Utopia loading screen is another image containing a clue to a free Battle Star. To find the star location, look at the graffiti right where the light and shadow meet.

The car in the graffiti is the found inside Mega Mall. When near the display car, the hidden Battle Star will appear only if you completed all of the week's challenges.

Fortnite is available on PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC, and Android and iOS devices.

