Fortnite season 8 is about to begin, here's what you need to know

Epic Games

Fortnite: Battle Royale season 8 will begin at 1 a.m PT (4 a.m. ET) Thursday, and if previous seasons are any indication, the game's map and gameplay are about to undergo big changes. The start of season 7, for example, brought an entire snowy area along and the game's first flying vehicle, the X-4 Stormwing. And be warned, developer Epic Games said the update will be larger than usual:

Please note that the patch size will be larger than normal updates. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 27, 2019

There is also bound to be a new set of season 8, week 1 challenges, which we'll cover as soon as they're live. But don't forget that you can still finish season 7 challenges, along with the Overtime challenges. These are especially important because if you can complete 13 of the 16 Overtime challenges, Epic Games will give you a Season 8 Battle Pass for free.

There have only been a few clues about what we might see in season 8, starting with the earthquakes players have been experiencing around the map. We don't know what they mean, but cracks have been showing up in several areas around the map. Epic Games has also released a series of tweets to tease the new season that hint at a few new elements.

The first tweet got people thinking that season 8 would feature a pirate theme.

'X' Marks The Spot

Treasure abound

Loot that has been lost

Can always be found.

4 days to Season 8. pic.twitter.com/1U8n7x4pQQ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 24, 2019

The idea was further strengthened in this tweet the following day. Could it be pirate ships that "arrive on waves"?

Sssomething shimmers

Within the cave...

But beware of those

Who arrive on waves.

3 days to Season 8. pic.twitter.com/Gn7ttmR39m — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 25, 2019

This one from Feb. 26 threw us a curve ball with "fire and ash" (could the cracks be from a volcano?), but looting the stash once again hints at pirates.

Awaken beasts

Of fire and ash

Battle it out

And loot the stash.

2 days to Season 8. pic.twitter.com/rdMrhYbZ1S — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 26, 2019

The last tweet came today and we can't wait to see what new changes are coming to Fortnite. So until we know for sure what the new season will bring, finish those Overtime challenges!

Explore the world

Challenge your fate

Unearth the secrets

Adventure awaits.

Season 8 starts tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/7RqNbhSeFG — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 27, 2019

Now playing: Watch this: How is Apex Legends different from Fortnite and PUBG?

Spider-Man swings into virtual reality with the power of 5G.

Pokemon Sword and Shield revealed for the Nintendo Switch.