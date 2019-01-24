Fortnite season 7, week 8 challenges and how to complete them

After the Ice King event last Saturday, the island in Fortnite: Battle Royale is now covered in snow. While it can be a little disorienting figuring out where you are while playing the game, I think it's cool that Epic Games went all in to give the game that full winter feeling. To add to the fun, we also have a new Sneaky Snowman drop so you can blend in with the scenery:

Jason Parker/CNET

But regardless of the season in game, if you want to get that tier-100 Ice King, you're still going to have to complete challenges to get through more tiers of your Battle Pass. I've put together some tips and maps below to help you get through them as quickly as possible.

If you're not done with last week, check out the season 7, week 7 challenges guide.

Jason Parker/CNET

Free

Place a Cozy Campfire or Launch Pad in different matches (0/3)

Build Structures (0/250)

Search between a mysterious hatch, a giant rock lady and a precarious flatbed (0/1) - Hard

Battle pass

Stage 1: visit Paradise Palms and Salty Springs in a single match (0/1)

Search chests at Shifty Shafts or Lonely Lodge (0/7)

Deal damage to opponents while riding in a vehicle (0/100)

Explosive Weapon Eliminations (0/3) - Hard

How to place a Cozy Campfire or a Launch Pad in different matches

The biggest challenge in this one is finding the items in the first place, but instead of trying to rush it, just make sure that whenever you get either a Cozy Campfire or Launch Pad over the course of the week to place it right away. As long as you're mindful, this shouldn't take too long to place three.

How to build structures

You'll have this one done in nothing flat if you're a regular builder and even if you aren't, it won't take much to get 250 points. This will probably be a challenge you'll get naturally over the course of the week so I wouldn't worry about it too much.

How to search between a mysterious hatch, a giant rock lady and a precarious flatbed

Search-between quests are always fun (because I like making the maps), but if you want to skip seeking out the locations yourself, here's where to find your Battle Stars:

Jason Parker/CNET

How to do stage 1: visit Paradise Palms and Salty Springs in a single match

The first and second stages of this challenge should be pretty easy because in stage 1, Paradise Palms and Salty Springs are pretty close together and that's also true for stage 2 with Junk Junction and Loot Lake. But stage 3 might be a little more of a challenge.

Going from Haunted Hills to Wailing Woods is the longest distance I've seen so in the Fortnite challenges, so you'll have to count on a good bus path, then make the journey across the map. Your other option is to grab a X4-Stormwing because you need only cross through the airspace of the locations to get credit and it could be the best way to go.

Jason Parker/CNET

How to search chests at Shifty Shafts or Lonely Lodge

This challenge is pretty obvious and there are tons of chests to be found at either location. Just watch out early in the week because there will be a lot of people competing to complete this challenge. If you want to stay out of the crossfire, just wait a couple days before trying to complete this one.

How to deal damage to opponents while riding in a vehicle

Here's a challenge we haven't seen before and it might be pretty hard to complete if you don't usually play duo or squad game modes. The trick here is that you need to be riding as a passenger on any of the vehicles in game and deal damage to opponents. Fortunately, you don't have to get eliminations. The best way to do this one is to get a buddy and take turns driving and riding shotgun (literally) and it shouldn't take long at all to get the 100 points of damage.

How to get explosive weapon eliminations

With the quad rocket launcher back in the vault after the latest update, this challenge might be a little harder, but there are plenty of explosive weapons left for you to use in this challenge. I would suggest going into a large team game mode and try to fire rockets into where the most people are concentrated towards the end of the match. You only need 3 kills so just make sure to switch to explosive weapons when you have them to complete this challenge fast.