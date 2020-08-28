Fortnite season 4 challenges and where to find Wolverine's claw marks

Epic Games

Fortnite season 4 launched Thursday and features a slew of Marvel comic characters. Like in previous seasons, a new set of weekly challenges will be made available for players to complete in order to unlock in-game content such as emotes and skins. Some content is free but most are only available by purchasing the season Battle Pass for 950 V-Bucks, or approximately $9.50.

Although season 4 does have a story of Marvel heroes and villains teaming up to stop Galactus from devouring the world of Fortnite, the bigger story of this game is playing out in the courts. Publisher Epic Games is in a legal battle with both Apple and Google over the fees the companies take from transactions made in their respective app stores. Both companies removed Fortnite from their platforms, which is this reason why players on Mac and iOS devices aren't able to download the season 4 update.

Week 1 challenges

Epic Games

Eliminate Stark Robots at Quinjet Patrol landing sites (0/5)

Quinjets will show up across the island during a match although where they land is random, but you can see them on your map or look for blue smoke. At each site will be multiple Stark robots ready to attack. There's not much to worry as these bots don't take much to destroy. The robots will likely drop their energy rifles, which takes us to another challenge.

Deal damage to opponents with Stark Industries Energy Rifles (0/1,000)

As mentioned earlier, Stark robots will drop their energy rifle once destroyed. There's also a good chance to find one when searching the Quinjet. By landing at one of these sites, you could knock out both challenges at the same time.

Eliminate Doctor Doom at Doom's Domain (0/3)

Pleasant Park is now the home of Doctor Doom. He can be found in the area and has some firepower for anyone that tries to take him on. It's recommended to complete this challenge with a group, but it is doable solo although you may have to deal with other players also trying to take down Doctor Doom.

Here are the rest of the week's challenges:

Search Chests at Dirty Docks (0/7)

Eliminations at Holly Hedges (0/3)

Collect Floating Rings at Misty Meadows (0/4)

Gas up a vehicle at Lazy Lake (0/1)

Eliminate Doctor Doom at Doom's Domain (0/3)

Heroic Awakening challenges

As players progress through the Battle Pass to unlock more content, they will get access to new Marvel hero skins such as Thor, She-Hulk and Storm. These skins work like any other outfit in the game, but there are character-specific emotes that come with the skins. To access these emote, players will have to unlock the hero skin and reach a certain Battle Pass level. For example, Thor is available at level 1, but it's not until level 8 where you can obtain his hammer, Mjolnir, which is sitting in a spot southwest of Salty Springs. Then at level 15, these three challenges will be available:

Stage 1 of 3 - Visit Bifrost marks as Thor

Stage 2 of 3 - Deal Damage to Opponents Using Mjolnir as Thor (0/100)

Stage 3 of 3 - Emote as Thor at Mountain Top Ruins

Completing these three challenges will unlock the Thor emote. Other skins have similar challenges after the skins are unlocked in the Battle Pass.

Wolverine challenges

The past two Fortnite seasons had a special hero skin for players to unlock over the course of several weeks: Deadpool and Aquaman. Season 4 will have players complete Wolverine challenges each week in order to unlock the popular X-Men character.

The first week requires finding three Wolverine claw marks. There are four locations located around Wailing Woods.

Epic Games

Check the map below on where to find the claw marks.

Epic Games

Fortnite is available for PC, PS4, Android, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.