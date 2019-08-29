Fortnite season 10 challenges and where to find the Hero Mansion, Villain Hideout

Epic Games

Developer Epic Games has changed how challenges work in Fortnite season 10, aka season X. Instead of daily challenges, there are Limited Time Mission Objectives that unlock a new objective every day. Weekly challenges are now simply the Battle Pass Missions, which as the same states are available for season 10 Battle Pass owners. Completing missions will unlock additional content and earn Battle Stars to reach tier 100 on the pass.

Another big change in Fortnite's new season is the inclusion of Prestige missions. Once a set of challenges is completed, players can choose to redo the tasks. Each mission will consist of a similar requirement, though at a higher difficulty.

Blockbuster challenges

Land in Dusty Depot, then visit the Meteor in a single match

The Meteor is floating just above Dusty Depot thus requiring no traveling. But, it's floating and that means players will need to harvest materials to reach it. When you land, stock up on wood and begin building a ramp to the Meteor to complete this challenge.

Harvest 300 materials at the Block

The Block changes on a regular basis, which makes it not one of the favorite landing spots for players.

Land at a run down Hero Mansion and an abandoned Villain Hideout



In Fortnite season 4, Epic introduced heroes and villains into the game. Added to the map was a base for each located on opposite sides of the island. The map below shows both locations. To complete the challenge, players will need to visit both, but it doesn't have to be in the same match.

Deal 250 damage while being affected by low gravity

This challenge is a little tricky. There are two spots where a player can be in low gravity. The first is at Zero Point at Loot Lake. Entering the area will make players low gravity to where they can jump higher, but that stops once you leave the area. Another spot is at the crater where the Rec Center used to be west of Neo Tilted. Scattered around that location are Hop Rocks that will make give players low gravity for a short period of time. This means to complete this challenge, players will have to visit either location and hope others are at the same location.

Search between a basement film camera, a snowy stone head and a flashy gold big rig

To find this Battle Star, head to a hill southwest of Neo Tilted and northwest of Shifty Shafts. There will be a spot of dirt on the ground where the star will appear.

Consume 10 fruit, mushrooms, or glitched foraged items

This challenge is pretty easy since it consists of fruit and mushrooms. Those are found mainly in the wooded areas in the west side of the island. For glitched items, visit the previously mentioned crater where the Rec Center used to be west of Neo Tilted.

Claim 3 vending machines in different matches

Vending machines are randomly pressed across the island at the start of every match. If you see one, grab it immediately in order to complete this challenge.

Blockbuster prestige challenges

3 Eliminations at Dusty Depot or the Meteor



Focus on eliminating players at Dusty Depot. The Meteor is more compact and players tend to lander there for a chest but quickly leave. On the other hand, more players tend to hang around Dusty Depot providing more options for eliminations.

Search 7 chests or ammo boxes at the Block



The Block tends to not have many players, but because it changes, it's hard to know where the chests are. Luckily, this challenge will also include ammo boxes, too.

Search 7 chests at an abandoned Hero Mansion or Villain Lair



Both spots have a few chests each. There may be a few more players around thanks to the challenge, but in general, these spots are fairly empty.

Deal 500 damage with explosive weapons



A straightforward challenge. If you find an explosive, toss it at an opponent and accumulate that damage.

Search between a rotary phone, a fork-knife and a hilltop house full of Carbide and Omega posters

The Battle Star for this challenge is just northwest of Fatal Fields. Look for a cabin and noticeable patch of dirt in the grass.

Consume 8 fruit, mushrooms, or glitched foraged items in a single match

Like the earlier challenge, focus on fruits and mushrooms. There are more plentiful and scattered all over unlike the glitched foraged items that are located in one spot.

Harvest 300 materials at the Block or Dusty Depot in a single match

Of the two locations, the Block will have fewer people around, but it's hard to say how many materials are available. Dusty Depot will have enough although far more players will be there.

These missions will unlock over the course of the next seven days. Each day will have a new mission to complete. Rewards for completing these tasks include experience points, Battle Stars and a loading screen that hints to a hidden Battle Star.

Deal 100 damage with Pickaxes to opponents

3 Eliminations from at least 50 meters away

Use 3 trap slot items in different matches

Place Top 5 in Duos or Squads Matches

Deal 500 damage to opponents from above

Visit Lonely Lodge and Lazy Lagoon in the same match

Welcome to Pandora challenges

To promote the upcoming release of Borderlands 3 on Sept. 13, Epic launched a new crossover, Fornite X Mayhem. A set of challenges for the event went live on Tuesday. Some of the quests consist of collecting chests and eliminating players in the newly transformed Pandora now found in Paradise Palms. Two of the missions, however, require a bit more work to complete.

Where to find Claptrap's missing eye

Claptrap -- the quick-talking, somewhat creepy, big ego, lovable robot from the Borderlands series -- is located under the Welcome to Pandora sign at the southwest part of Paradise Palms, just off the main road.

His eye can be found in a Borderlands-looking shack near the southern tip of Paradise Palms. You can find it in front of the TV inside the building. Grab it and then head back to Claptrap to complete the challenge.

Where to find Vault Symbols

Across the new Pandora Rift Zone are five spray-painted Vault symbols, which are synonymous with the Borderlands franchise.

Players can find them on walls, signs and container boxes. The map below shows the location of the five but only three are needed to complete the challenge.

Secret Battle Stars

Rewards for completing challenges include new loading screens that offer a hint to a hidden Battle Star located somewhere on the island. These stars won't appear unless you've completed all the challenges for the week.

The hint in this screen is the scratching above the character's head, which shows D2, D3, E2, E3. This represents a particular spot on the map, which is to the southeast of the Block. Look for a patch of dirt on a hill, and if you've completed all of the challenges for week 1, the hidden Battle Star will appear.

The week 2 loading screen's hint is in the top left of the image. The knife and fork represent the holes in the ground with similar shapes found between Fatal Fields and Salty Springs. The hidden Battle Star is between the two holes and will appear once all of the week 2 challenges are done.

Week 3's loading screen features the Leftovers, and the secret to finding this Battle Star is the bus in the background.

On the truck is the mascot of the Softdeez ice cream shop. The shop is found across the street from the racetrack in Paradise Palms. If you completed all the challenges, the star will appear.

The clue in the week 4 loading screen is a little hard to see unless you increase the size of the image.

The stone at the right corner of the image shows four coordinates: I2, I3, J2 and J3. This spot is to the northeast of Sunny Steps. Walking to that location will all of the week's challenges completed will trigger the appearance of the hidden Battle Star.

Week 1 Challenges

Week 2 Challenges

Week 3 Challenges

Week 4 Challenges

Fortnite is available on PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC and Android and iOS devices.