Fortnite season 10 challenges and where to find Claptrap's eyes, vault symbols

Epic Games

Developer Epic Games has changed how challenges work in Fortnite season 10, aka season X. Instead of weekly challenges, there are sets of Limited Time Mission Objectives. Each set has a particular theme and is unlocked after a certain amount of time or when previous missions are completed. These objectives are available only to season 10 Battle Pass owners. Completing missions will unlock additional content and earn Battle Stars to reach tier 100 on the pass.

In the multiplayer online game, you parachute onto an island and use various weapons to eliminate opponents in a last-person-standing scenario. The massively popular game has attracted players with live events like virtual concerts and special limited-time game modes.

Another big change in Fortnite's new season is the inclusion of Prestige missions. Once a set of challenges is completed, players can choose to redo the tasks. Each mission will consist of a similar requirement, though at a higher difficulty. As with the Limited Time Mission Objectives, completing missions unlocks added content and earns Battle Stars.

Welcome to Pandora challenges

Epic Games

To promote the upcoming release of Borderlands 3 on Sept. 13, Epic launched a new crossover, Fornite X Mayhem. A set of challenges for the event went live on Tuesday. Some of the quests consist of collecting chests and eliminating players in the newly transformed Pandora now found in Paradise Palms. Two of the missions, however, require a bit more work to complete.

Where to find Claptrap's missing eye

Claptrap -- the quick-talking, somewhat creepy, big ego, lovable robot from the Borderlands series -- is located under the Welcome to Pandora sign at the southwest part of Paradise Palms, just off the main road.

Epic Games

His eye can be found in a Borderlands-looking shack at near the southern tip of Paradise Palms. You can find it in front of the TV inside the building. Grab it and then head back to Claptrap to complete the challenge.

Epic Games

Where to find Vault Symbols

Across the new Pandora Rift Zone are five spray painted Vault symbols, which are synonymous with the Borderlands franchise.

Epic Games

Players can find them on walls, signs and container boxes. The map below shows the location of the five but only three are needed to complete the challenge.

Epic Games

Smash and Grab missions

Epic Games

Search for a chest within 60 seconds after landing from the Battle Bus

This challenge requires players to open a chest right at the start of a match, three times. For those not familiar with where the chests are in certain locations, focus on mountaintops, which'll usually have a chest available.

Land at a Hot Spot in 3 different matches

Hot Spots were introduced in Fortnite season 9. They're certain locations that are highlighted, indicating that there are floating loot carriers in the area. Check the map before jumping from the Battle Bus, to find where the Hot Spots are, and head straight over there.

Deal damage within 30 seconds after using a Launch Pad

Launch Pads are one of the traversal items that can be found on the island. They need to be placed on the ground and will bounce players into the air for a quick escape. For this challenge, try to get the jump on unsuspecting players, as floating in the air near others can make one an easy target.

Search 2 chests within 30 seconds of each other

It helps to be familiar with where chests are placed within certain locations. If you're not, keep in mind that some of the bigger buildings in the game will have multiple chests. The new crater west of Neo Tilted where the Rec Center used to be has two chests just across from each other, but you'll have to be lucky to get there first.

Pick up a Legendary Item in 3 different matches

Your chance of getting a Legendary item improves the longer you last in a match. They can be found in chests, but they're very likely to be in the Supply Drops that appear later in the game.

Search a Supply Drop within 10 seconds of it landing

Speaking of Supply Drops, keep an eye open for colored smoke that indicates where it's dropping. Speed things up by shooting the balloons of the drop.

Deal 200 damage to opponents at Hot Spots

Continue to attack opponents while in a Hot Spot to complete this challenge.

Smash and Grab prestige missions

Search a Chest and an Ammo Box within 30 seconds after landing from the Battle Bus

Ammo Boxes are usually not far away from chests. When trying to complete this challenge, just keep an eye out for one.

Epic Games

Destroy 3 Loot Carriers within 60 seconds after landing from the Battle Bus

As previously mentioned, Hot Spots will be highlighted on the map and Loot Carriers appear throughout those areas. Keep an eye on where they are when you land, because you'll still have to find a weapon first to shoot down the carrier.

Eliminate an opponent within 30 seconds after using a Launch Pad

Once again, try to get the jump on an opponent after using a Launch Pad.

Search 3 chests within 30 seconds of each other

This challenge will take some proper planning. There are only so many places with three chests nearby. The best spots are larger buildings that have multiple chests.

Pick up 3 Legendary Items in a single match

Lasting till the end of a match will make it more likely you'll get multiple Legendary items. Not only from chests and Supply Drops, but also from the loot of eliminated players.

Collect 100 of each material within 60 seconds after landing from the Battle Bus

For this challenge, you'll want to stick to locations that have cars, trees and brick buildings. Pleasant Park and Junk Junction will be the ideal spots for this mission.

Eliminate an opponent at a Hot Spot

Since Loot Carriers tend to drop higher-quality weapons, try to shoot one down to get a weapon that'll easily take out other players in the Hot Spot.

Junk Storm Urgent Missions

Epic Games

These missions will unlock over the course of the next seven days. Each day will have a new mission to complete. Rewards for completing these tasks include experience points, Battle Stars and a loading screen that hints to a hidden Battle Star.

Most of these challenges are straightforward, except for the first one.

Consume 5 Glitched Foraged Items

The Glitched Foraged Items are in the crater where the Rec Center used to be, just west of Neo Tilted. There are approximately a dozen there, and this is the only spot on the island for them. Try to get there early in the match, as players will want to visit the spot to complete this mission and see the remnants of the stadium. Having several players in that small spot means trouble.

Here are the rest of the Junk Storm Urgent Missions:

Play 3 Arena matches.

2 Scoped weapon eliminations.

Deal 500 headshot damage to opponents.

Search a chest in 3 different Named Locations in a single match.

Land at Pressure Plant or Happy Hamlet in 3 different matches.

Deal 1,000 damage to opponent's structures.

Secret Battle Stars

Rewards for completing challenges include new loading screens that offer a hint to a hidden Battle Star located somewhere on the island. These stars won't appear unless you've completed all the challenges for the week.

Epic Games

The hint in this screen is the scratching above the character's head, which shows D2, D3, E2, E3. This represents a particular spot on the map, which is to the southeast of the Block. Look for a patch of dirt on a hill, and if you've completed all of the challenges for week 1, the hidden Battle Star will appear.

Epic Games

The week 2 loading screen's hint is in the top left of the image. The knife and fork represent the holes in the ground with similar shapes found between Fatal Fields and Salty Springs. The hidden Battle Star is between the two holes and will appear once all of the week 2 challenges are done.

Epic Games

Epic Games

Week 3's loading screen features the Leftovers, and the secret to finding this Battle Star is the bus in the background.

Epic Games

On the truck is the mascot of the Softdeez ice cream shop. The shop is found across the street from the racetrack in Paradise Palms. If you completed all the challenges, the star will appear.

Epic Games

The clue in the week 4 loading screen is a little hard to see unless you increase the size of the image.

Epic Games

The stone at the right corner of the image shows four coordinates: I2, I3, J2 and J3. This spot is to the northeast of Sunny Steps. Walking to that location will all of the week's challenges completed will trigger the appearance of the hidden Battle Star.

Epic Games

Week 1 Challenges

Week 2 Challenges

Week 3 Challenges

Fortnite is available on PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC and Android and iOS devices.

Originally published on Aug. 22.

Update, Aug. 27: Adds Welcome to Pandora challenges.