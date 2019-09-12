Fortnite season 10 challenges and how to pet a teammate's pet

Epic Games

Developer Epic Games has changed how challenges work in Fortnite season 10, aka season X. Instead of daily challenges, there are Limited Time Mission Objectives that unlock a new objective every day. Weekly challenges are now simply the Battle Pass Missions, which, as the name states, are available for season 10 Battle Pass owners. Completing missions will unlock additional content and earn Battle Stars to reach tier 100 on the pass.

Another big change in Fortnite's new season is the inclusion of Prestige missions. Once a set of challenges is completed, players can choose to redo the tasks. Each mission will consist of a similar requirement, though at a higher difficulty.

Team Spirit challenges

Fortnite season 10, week 7 challenges don't have much of a "challenge" to them. In fact, this is one of the easiest weeks for players if you can find a buddy to play with. All of the Team Spirit challenges require a teammate and are very straightforward.

Below are the easy challenges for the week followed by two tasks that require a bit more work:

Play 3 matches with a friend

Assist teammates with 5 eliminations

Heal a teammate with a Chug Splash in 3 different matches

Deal combined 1,000 damage with your squad or duo

Revive a teammate in 3 different matches

Pet a teammate's pet

Epic added pets in Fortnite season 6. The unique back blings were unlockable via the Battle Pass and have been put on sale in the Item Shop every so often. For this challenge, players must be in a team as this will not work with random opponents. One teammate will need to equip the pet and once the other teammate is close enough to it, a prompt will come up to pet the pet using the respective interact button. It's a quick task as long as both players have a pet back bling.

Mark an uncommon, rare, and epic item

Marking is a way for teammates to indicate something on the map. This can be a certain spot to go to or for this task, equipment. To mark an item, PC players will need to press the middle mouse button while console players will use up on the D-pad. Uncommon items have green labels, rare have blue and epic items will be in purple. Join a team and make sure to mark items to complete this challenge.

Team Spirit prestige challenges

As mentioned above, these Team Spirit challenges are straightforward and require a teammate to complete.

Finish top 20 3 times with a friend

Assist teammates with 5 eliminations in a single match

Use a launchpad in squads or duos

Heal a teammate with a Cozy Campfire in 3 different matches

Mark a chest, a shield item and healing item in a single match

Deal combined 1,000 damage with your squad or duo in a single match

How to reboot a teammate

In season 8, Epic added the ability to revive dead teammates, or "reboot," to the game via Reboot Vans found on the island. For this challenge, a player will have to let their teammate die and then head to a van for a reboot. This will take some time to complete so players will need to keep an eye out during the process.

Summer Slurp challenges

These missions will unlock over the course of the next seven days. Each day will have a new mission to complete. Rewards for completing these tasks include experience points, Battle Stars and a loading screen that hints to a hidden Battle Star.

Explosive weapon eliminations

Use 2 different trap slot items (2)

Search a chest, ammo box, and vending machine in the same match

Deal 500 damage with shotguns to opponents

Land at Frosty Flights or Haunted Hills in 3 different matches

Deal 200 damage with pistols to opponents

Search 7 chests at Greasy Grove or Sunny Steps

Welcome to Pandora challenges

To promote the upcoming release of Borderlands 3 on Sept. 13, Epic launched a new crossover, Fortnite X Mayhem. A set of challenges for the event went live Tuesday. Some of the quests consist of collecting chests and eliminating players in the newly transformed Pandora now found in Paradise Palms. Two of the missions, however, require a bit more work to complete.

Where to find Claptrap's missing eye

Claptrap -- the quick-talking, somewhat creepy, big ego, lovable robot from the Borderlands series -- is located under the Welcome to Pandora sign at the southwest part of Paradise Palms, just off the main road.

His eye can be found in a Borderlands-looking shack near the southern tip of Paradise Palms. You can find it in front of the TV inside the building. Grab it and then head back to Claptrap to complete the challenge.

Where to find Vault symbols

Across the new Pandora Rift Zone are five spray-painted Vault symbols, which are synonymous with the Borderlands franchise.

Players can find them on walls, signs and container boxes. The map below shows the location of the five but only three are needed to complete the challenge.

Secret Battle Stars

Rewards for completing challenges include new loading screens that offer a hint to a hidden Battle Star located somewhere on the island. These stars won't appear unless you've completed all the challenges for the week.

The hint in this screen is the scratching above the character's head, which shows D2, D3, E2, E3. This represents a particular spot on the map, which is to the southeast of the Block. Look for a patch of dirt on a hill, and if you've completed all of the challenges for week 1, the hidden Battle Star will appear.

The week 2 loading screen's hint is in the top left of the image. The knife and fork represent the holes in the ground with similar shapes found between Fatal Fields and Salty Springs. The hidden Battle Star is between the two holes and will appear once all of the week 2 challenges are done.

Week 3's loading screen features the Leftovers, and the secret to finding this Battle Star is the bus in the background.

On the truck is the mascot of the Softdeez ice cream shop. The shop is found across the street from the racetrack in Paradise Palms. If you completed all the challenges, the star will appear.

The clue in the week 4 loading screen is a little hard to see unless you increase the size of the image.

The stone at the right corner of the image shows four coordinates: I2, I3, J2 and J3. This spot is to the northeast of Sunny Steps. Walking to that location with all of the week's challenges completed will trigger the appearance of the hidden Battle Star.

Week 1 Challenges

Week 2 Challenges

Week 3 Challenges

Week 4 Challenges

Week 5 Challenges

Week 6 Challenges

