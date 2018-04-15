Fortnite on the Jumbotron? Yes, at the Cleveland Indians

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Cleveland Indians/Twitter screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

It's the game that's capturing souls.

Schoolteachers are railing against its pernicious influence.

But Fortnite keeps rolling along, swallowing all before it.

The latest evidence comes from Progressive Field in Cleveland. Home of the baseballing Indians, the ballpark suffered a drenching on Saturday, culminating in the game against the Toronto Blue Jays being postponed.

This didn't mean, however, that there wasn't a game to be seen.

As the Indians themselves proudly displayed on Twitter, the Jumbotron was adorned with Fortnite activity.

Making the most out of a bad situation ... pic.twitter.com/wDyCTT9MeY — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) April 14, 2018

As Twitterers wondered who was playing, the Indians coyly replied: "We were."

The Indians didn't immediately respond to a request for enlightenment as to who "we" might be.

Who, though, would be surprised if one or two players had joined in?

After all, during March Madness the victoriously upsetting University of Maryland-Baltimore players expressed their love for the game with almost messianic fervor. They even had a tweet from famed e-gamer Ninja.

I have evidence that Fortnite is big among baseball players, too.

The Houston Astros are just one team that's deeply committed to the game.

I suspect that those who aren't fond of baseball, but are sometimes forced to go to games, will suggest that this Cleveland idea should be a permanent Jumbotron fixture.

A gaming spectacle for those who aren't interested in the game on the field. After all, the Indians' average attendance this season is a mere 16,951. The team could surely attract more gamers for, well, a Big Game on the Big Screen.

There could be money in this, you know.

