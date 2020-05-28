CNET también está disponible en español.

Fortnite Chapter 2 season 2 challenges and where to find hatches at the Agency

The Doomsday Device is on and season 3 is just around the corner.

Fortnite hatch

Look out for these hatches. 

 Epic Games

Chapter 2 season 2, which started Feb. 20, is coming to an end to make way for season 3 starting on June 11. As in previous seasons, players can purchase a Battle Pass to unlock skins, emotes and other cosmetics for 950 V-Bucks, or approximately $9.50.

Unlocking the content requires players to earn experience points, the largest number of which you can earn by tackling the weekly challenges. The most notable unlockables are the fully customizable Maya, the powerful Meowscles and the gold-armed Midas for those who reach tier 100. Players will have until the end of the season to unlock everything.

Season 2 also saw the inclusion of the fourth-wall-breaking Marvel hero Deadpool. His outfit is unlockable by completing the special Deadpool weekly challenges.

Storm the Agency challenges

Fortnite storm the agency

This week's Storm the Agency challenges.

 Epic Games

Swim over 5 hatches at the Agency

In the waterway surrounding the Agency, there are five hatches just below the surface of the water. For this challenge, simply swim over all five of them. Check the image below to see how the hatches look from above.

Fortnite hatch

Take a swim over those hatches.

 Epic Games

Here are the rest of the week's challenges:

  • Land at the Agency.
  • Survive 10 Storm Circles.
  • Open a faction-locked Chest at three different Spy Bases.
  • Eliminate a Henchman at three different Safe Houses.

Deadpool challenges

Fortnite Deadpool

Wade Wilson has been busy.

 Epic Games

As mentioned earlier, Deadpool is the big surprise in season 2. There's a set of weekly challenges that, once completed, should unlock the Deadpool outfit. The first task is to actually find the challenge.

From the game lobby, click on the vent off to the right.

Fortnite

That vent looks mighty suspicious.

 Epic Games

This'll take players to Deadpool's secret room.

Fortnite Deadpool

What a mess.

 Epic Games

Players can read his meta letter to Epic saying how he could design a better Battle Bus.

Fortnite Deadpool

He's a real artist.

 Epic Games

All that's left is to click on the computer and see the challenges. This'll complete the first challenge for the week. The second has players jumping off the Battle Bus without thanking the bus driver. This is easy to do. Just don't press the designated button to thank the bus driver at the start of the match. Those two challenges will complete the week 1 challenges.

Week 2 challenges are up. The first requires players to find Deadpool's milk carton.

Fortnite Deadpool Challenges

Week 2 Deadpool challenges

 Epic Games

The milk carton is in Deadpool's secret room. Just keep an eye out for it.

Fortnite Deadpool Milk Carton

Check the left side of the room to find the milk carton.

 Epic Games

The second challenge for the week has players look for the Marvel hero's favorite food, chimichangas. These fried snacks can be found across the various lobby screens.

Fortnite Deadpool chimichang

I spy a chimichanga.

 Epic Games

For week 3, Deadpool is in need of a toilet plunger.

Fortnite Deadpool

Another week of Deadpool challenges.

 Epic Games

All that's needed is to head over to TNTina's room by clicking on the Agents' option from the main lobby. Look for it on the wall.

Fortnite Deadpool

Check the right wall for the plunger.

 Epic Games

The second challenge for the week is destroying a toilet. This is easy enough to do. Simply go into a bathroom in any building on the map and destroy the porcelain throne.

Week 4 has two new challenges for Deadpool. The first is looking for his katanas, which are easy to find. Just head back to his "office" and they'll be sticking out of the wall.

Fortnite Deadpool

Deadpool's katanas are hard to miss.

 Epic Games

The next challenge is also quick and easy. All that's needed is to damage an opponent's structure, which should be done anyway during a match.

Fortnite Deadpool Challenges

It's time for week 4.

 Epic Games

Week 5 adds two more Deadpool challenges for players to complete to obtain the Deadpool skin.

The first task is to find Deadpool's stuffed unicorn. Visit Meowscles to find the toy.

Fortnite Deadpool Unicorn

Ignore the cat with the muscles and look for the stuffed unicorn at the bottom left.

 Epic Games

The second challenge is to visit red, yellow, green, blue and purple bridges. You can find these all across the island. 

Fortnite Deadpool challenges

Deadpool's week 5 challenges.

 Epic Games

Week 6 has players first searching for Deadpool's big black marker. This can be found in Brutus' room on the desk.

Fortnite Deadpool challenge

There's a big marker right there on the desk.

 Epic Games

The next challenge is to deface three Ghost or Shadow posters. For this, players will need to equip any Spray and find a poster. They're scattered all over the island and not hard to find. The reward for completing this week's challenges is the Deadpool Wrap.

Fortnite Deadpool challenges

Week 6 of the Deadpool challenges.

 Epic Games

It's week 7 and Deadpool is finally here.

The first challenge for the week has players looking for Deadpool's pistols. One can be found in the main hub while the other is located in Meowscles' room. Look for these first before heading out for a match.

The second task is to enter a phone booth or port-a-potty. There are quite a few of them around, but one that's easy to get to is the phone booth at the yacht. Once it's done, that's it, you have the Deadpool skin.

For the week 8 challenges, players can get their hands on the unnamed Deadpool skin.

Fortnite Deadpool unmasked

And here's Wade Wilson.

 Epic Games

The first of the two challenges for the week has players on the search for Deadpool's pool floaty. You find it by checking out Skye's room from the lobby.

Fortnite Deadpool floaty

Deadpool is in need of his pool floaty.

 Epic Games

For the second challenge, head to the yacht and do a quick dance to complete the challenge and get the unmasked Deadpool skin. 

Fortnite deadpool week 8

Week 8 Deadpool challenges.

 Epic Games

Week 9 has two more challenges for players to get their hands on a new style for the Deadpool skin. This time around, it's the X-Force variant, which replaces the standard red and black colors to a new white and black look the character wore during his time as a member of the mutant superhero team.

Deadpool Xforce

Take a little trip down memory lane with Deadpool's X-Force outfit.

 Epic Games

The first challenge for the week is to find Deadpool's shorts.

Fortnite Deadpool

Week 9 Deadpool challenges.

 Epic Games

Head to Midas' room from the game's lobby to find the shorts just lying around.

Fortnite Deadpool

Deadpool's getting a little messy while being isolated.

 Epic Games

The second challenge is to salute Deadpool's pants. You can find these hanging from a pole on a rooftop in Sweaty Sands. Drop in and salute them to unlock the X-Force style.

Fortnite Deadpool

So majestic.

 Epic Games

Fortnite is available for PCPS4, Android, iOSXbox One and Nintendo Switch.