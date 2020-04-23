Fortnite Chapter 2 season 2 challenges and where to find golden pipe wrenches

Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2 season 2, which started Feb. 20, gave the game a spy motif. As in previous seasons, players can purchase a Battle Pass to unlock skins, emotes and other cosmetics for 950 V-Bucks, or approximately $9.50. Unlocking the content requires players to earn experience points, and tackling the weekly challenges gives the largest number of points. The most notable unlockables are the fully customizable Maya, the powerful Meowscles and the gold-armed Midas for those who reach tier 100. Players will have until the end of the season to unlock everything. Fortnite Chapter 2 season 3 was set to start on April 30 but has been delayed to June 4,

Season 2 also sees the inclusion of the fourth-wall-breaking Marvel hero Deadpool. His outfit is unlockable by completing the special Deadpool weekly challenges. Last Friday saw the release of two more tasks in order to unlock the X-Force variant of the skin.

These new challenges coincide with the release of the X-Force Bundle in the Fortnite item shop. The bundle includes skins for Marvel comic characters Psylocke, Cable and Domino. The three, at one point in their comics history, were part of mutant superhero team X-Force.

Midas' missions

Epic Games

Search different golden pipe wrenches (0/5)

Epic Games

There are five golden pipe wrenches scattered on the island. Check the map below on where to find them to complete this week's challenge.

Epic Games

Here are the rest of the week's challenges:

Eliminate players with a Shotgun, AR and SMG (0/3)

Search Chests in different matches (0/7)

Eliminate a player or Henchman with a Legendary or Boss Weapon (0/3)

Heal teammates with a Bandage Bazooka (0/200)

Dance within 10s of Knocking a Henchman (0/3)

Catch a fish while riding in a Choppa (0/3)

Deal damage to players or Henchmen at the Yacht and the Agency in a single match (0/2)

Visit The Agency, Hayman and Greasy Graves in a single match

Deal damage to Henchmen while disguised (0/100)

Travis Scott Astronomical challenges

Epic Games

On Thursday, rapper Travis Scott will debut his Astronomical experience that was built using Fortnite. A set of challenges for the event dropped on Tuesday. Players will have until Sunday to complete these challenges and earn Travis Scott loot.

Bounce off different Giant Astro Heads

Epic Games

There are five giant, golden Travis Scott heads all around Sweaty Sands, where the concert will take place. To find the Astro Heads, check the map below on where to go.

Epic Games

Visit the stage north of Sweaty Sands

Just to the north of Sweaty Sands is a large island. That's where the stage is for the Travis Scott event. Stop by when you're on the hunt for the Giant Astro Heads.

Dance for 10s on the dance floor at The Yacht

The Yacht is one of the new areas added to Fortnite this season. The fancy big boat has some loot as well as a dance floor, so stop by.

Deadpool challenges

Epic Games

As mentioned earlier, Deadpool is the big surprise in season 2. There's a set of weekly challenges that, once completed, should unlock the Deadpool outfit. The first task is to actually find the challenge.

From the game lobby, click on the vent off to the right.

Epic Games

This'll take players to Deadpool's secret room.

Epic Games

Players can read his meta letter to Epic saying how he could design a better Battle Bus.

Epic Games

All that's left is to click on the computer and see the challenges. This'll complete the first challenge for the week. The second has players jumping off the Battle Bus without thanking the bus driver. This is easy to do. Just don't press the designated button to thank the bus driver at the start of the match. Those two challenges will complete the week 1 challenges.

Week 2 challenges are up. The first requires players to find Deadpool's milk carton.

Epic Games

The milk carton is in Deadpool's secret room. Just keep an eye out for it.

Epic Games

The second challenge for the week has players look for the Marvel hero's favorite food, chimichangas. These fried snacks can be found across the various lobby screens.

Epic Games

For week 3, Deadpool is in need of a toilet plunger.

Epic Games

All that's needed is to head over to TNTina's room by clicking on the Agents' option from the main lobby. Look for it on the wall.

Epic Games

The second challenge for the week is destroying a toilet. This is easy enough to do. Simply go into a bathroom in any building on the map and destroy the porcelain throne.

Week 4 has two new challenges for Deadpool. The first is looking for his katanas, which are easy to find. Just head back to his "office" and they'll be sticking out of the wall.

Epic Games

The next challenge is also quick and easy. All that's needed is to damage an opponent's structure, which should be done anyway during a match.

Epic Games

Week 5 adds two more Deadpool challenges for players to complete to obtain the Deadpool skin.

The first task is to find Deadpool's stuffed unicorn. Visit Meowscles to find the toy.

Epic Games

The second challenge is to visit red, yellow, green, blue and purple bridges. You can find these all across the island.

Epic Games

Week 6 has players first searching for Deadpool's big black marker. This can be found in Brutus' room on the desk.

Epic Games

The next challenge is to deface three Ghost or Shadow posters. For this, players will need to equip any Spray and find a poster. They're scattered all over the island and not hard to find. The reward for completing this week's challenges is the Deadpool Wrap.

Epic Games

It's week 7 and Deadpool is finally here.

The first challenge for the week has players looking for Deadpool's pistols. One can be found in the main hub while the other is located in Meowscles' room. Look for these first before heading out for a match.

The second task is to enter a phone booth or port-a-potty. There are quite a few of them around, but one that's easy to get to is the phone booth at the yacht. Once it's done, that's it, you have the Deadpool skin.

For the week 8 challenges, players can get their hands on the unnamed Deadpool skin.

Epic Games

The first of the two challenges for the week has players on the search for Deadpool's pool floaty. You find it by checking out Skye's room from the lobby.

Epic Games

For the second challenge, head to the yacht and do a quick dance to complete the challenge and get the unmasked Deadpool skin.

Epic Games

Week 9 has two more challenges for players to get their hands on a new style for the Deadpool skin. This time around, it's the X-Force variant, which replaces the standard red and black colors to a new white and black look the character wore during his time as a member of the mutant superhero team.

Epic Games

The first challenge for the week is to find Deadpool's shorts.

Epic Games

Head to Midas' room from the game's lobby to find the shorts just laying around.

Epic Games

The second challenge is to salute Deadpool's pants. You can find these hanging from a pole on a rooftop in Sweaty Sands. Drop in and salute them to unlock the X-Force style.

Epic Games

Fortnite is available for PC, PS4, Android, iOS, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.