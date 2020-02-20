Fortnite Chapter 2 season 2 Top Secret adds spies and Deadpool

Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2 season 2 is live after seemingly never-ending season 1. After days of teasing by developer Epic Games, the new update gives the game a James Bond-esque makeover and includes an appearance from the one and only, Deadpool.

Season 2 started Thursday after the v12.00 update became available for download. Dubbed Top Secret, the plot for the season centers around operatives from the organization Ghost and Shadow who have taken over the island.

What changed in season 2?

To go along with the spy-theme, several hidden points of interest were added to the game in season 2. There's also an array of weapons unvaulted like the Minigun, Drum Gun and Heavy Sniper Rifle. One new item is the Decoy Grenade that will clone players in order to get the jump on enemies.

Toilets and dumpsters also act like teleporters to move players across the island. Phone booths lets players do a quick outfit change to one of the two agencies: Ghost or Shadow. Switching from one to the other will open certain doors on the island.

One change confirmed by Epic prior to the update is the option to mute licensed emote audio. Some emotes -- dances and actions performed by a player's avatar -- are based on various dances and will have an accompanying music piece play when used. Platforms like YouTube and Twitch can automatically remove or demonetize videos featuring certain music and this option would help get around that issue.

PC Players: In the 12.00 update, we've added the ability to mute Licensed Emote Audio. This option is available in the game's Audio settings. pic.twitter.com/UHGYAlXKgH — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) February 19, 2020

This ability could also be a result of a recently released Never Gonna Give You Up emote based on the Rick Astley '80s song.

There is now a Never Gonna Give You Up Emote in Fortnite! Grab it while you can from the item shop. @fortnitegame #fortnite #TikTokGaming #GamingLoop pic.twitter.com/Nlio9CThYU — Rick Astley (@rickastley) February 15, 2020

PC players will be the first to get this option in v12.00, but Epic says other platforms will receive it later.

Where's Deadpool?

In the trailer for this season's Battle Pass, the merc with the mouth makes a cameo appearance at the very end.

One data miner found the skin hidden in the update.

As for how to get Deadpool, there's a secret room in the lobby when you're about to start a match. Move the cursor to the vent and that will open a hidden bathroom filled with Deadpool's stuff.

Epic Games

There's a letter to the developers saying how he has a redesign for the Battle Bus.

Epic Games

Log on to the computer in the secret room to start the Deadpool Challenges. The second one listed, after finding the letter, is to not thank the bus driver before jumping out of the Battle Bus.

Epic Games

Fortnite is available for PC, PS4, Android, iOS, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

