Former Google engineer charged with theft of trade secrets

Former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski was charged Tuesday with 33 counts of theft and the attempt to steal trade secrets from his former company, federal prosecutors said. He allegedly did so as he prepared to leave the search giant to build out Uber's self-driving car operation.

The alleged theft spurred a bitter lawsuit two years ago between Google's self-driving car arm Waymo and Uber.

"We have always believed competition should be fueled by innovation, and we appreciate the work of the U.S. Attorney's Office and the FBI on this case," a Waymo spokeswoman said in a statement.

An Uber spokesman did not specifically address the charges, but said in a statement, "We've cooperated with the government throughout their investigation and will continue to do so."

