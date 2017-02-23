Google spin-off Waymo accuses Uber of stealing self-driving tech

Wayne Cunningham/CNET Roadshow

According to a suit filed by Waymo, a Google spin-off company solving for self-driving cars, Uber stole trade secrets to bolster its own self-driving car efforts. The suit, filed at the US Court in San Francisco, also names Ottomoto and Otto Trucking, companies acquired by Uber to build its self-driving car technology.

The text of the suit says that Otto founder Anthony Levandowski, while working at Google, downloaded 14,000 files describing self-driving technology research.

In a statement posted on Medium, Waymo noted that Google has worked extensively with Uber in the past, but "given the overwhelming facts that our technology has been stolen, we have no choice but to defend our investment and development of this unique technology."

A red-hot area of research in the automotive industry, self-driving cars show potential to greatly reduce or eliminate the tens of thousands of deaths that occur on US roads every year. This technology may also reduce traffic jams, a major fuel and time waster in US cities. Along with automakers, equipment suppliers, start-ups and big tech companies are all developing self-driving car technology.

Waymo specifically calls out trade secrets related to LiDAR, lasers arrays used in self-driving car research to detect objects in a car's environment. It writes that it learned of the infringement after a vendor email was inadvertently sent to Waymo containing a circuit diagram identical to one developed by Google engineers.