Fix your laptop's weak Wi-Fi reception for just $7.79

Wi-Fi deadspots are the bane of everyone's home network. As it happens, though, sometimes the problem isn't entirely the fault of a weak Wi-Fi router that can't reach all the way into every corner of your home. It's often compounded by an anemic Wi-Fi radio in your laptop that can't make use of the signal you have. Well, you might be able to solve that problem for just a few bucks: The , a ridiculously low price for a network card. It usually sells for $13, but you can apply promo code NQAU4OCW at checkout to drop the price into pocket-change territory.

The Techkey adapter plugs into any USB port and requires no drivers or software installation. According to Techkey, it should deliver up to 450Mbps at 5GHz or 150Mbps using the 2.4GHz bands at a range of up to about 100 yards. The 5dBi high-gain antenna should allow your laptop to get solid Wi-Fi even in weak reception areas that previously registered as dead zones.

I haven't had a chance to try this for myself, but hey, it's six bucks. Most fast-food lunches cost more. If you give this a shot to fix a sketchy Wi-Fi signal, please sound off in the comments to let me know how well it works for you.

As always, the usual caveats apply -- the price was accurate at the time of this writing but is subject to change. If you see a different seller other than Techkey, chalk it up to Amazon switching sellers for the same product, and consequently the discount might no longer be available.

