Final Fantasy XVI comes to PS5: Watch the trailer

Square Enix's rumored Project Athia PS5 exclusive is FF XVI after all.

Yes, the PS5 will be getting the exclusive  on the newest title in the veteran Final Fantasy Franchise, Final Fantasy XVI.

While we got to see an extended clip at today's PS5 Showcase today -- PS5 "experience" emulated on a PC -- we still don't know when to expect it.

screen-shot-2020-09-16-at-4-03-43-pm-2.png
Screenshot by CNET