Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition coming to Nintendo Switch, hits PS4 and Xbox One

Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition is coming to Nintendo Switch, but it's available now for PS4 and Xbox One players.

The cut-down edition of Square Enix's epic RPG has been available for iOS and Android devices since February -- when CNET's Sean Buckley had a surreal experience with this version -- and on Windows 10 since June.

It's basically an abridged version of the main game, which has been available on PS4 and Xbox One since 2016, that removes the open world, adds a chibi art style and a fixed camera angle. However, it maintains much of the main game's voice acting and music.

The Switch release is the series' first appearance on the console and it's something of a homecoming since the original Final Fantasy first appeared on NES in 1987. It's likely that the game would've been announced during the Nintendo Direct stream that was scheduled for Thursday, but delayed due to the earthquake in Hokkaido, Japan.

Neither Nintendo nor Square Enix immediately responded to a request for comment about the game's Switch release date.

It's available on the PS4 and Xbox One stores now, for a launch sale price of $18. It'll go up to a regular price of $30 next Thursday.

