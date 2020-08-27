Multiplayer Final Fantasy comes to Switch, PS4

If you've conquered Final Fantasy 7 Remake, you're probably ready for another dose of the classic RPG series. Square Enix delivered on Thursday, as the remastered Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles hits , , and .

You can join up to four pals to fight enemies and solve puzzles as you travel to gather magical fuel for crystals that protect towns from the dangerous Miasma -- a pretty typical old school Final Fantasy plot. It doesn't matter which console or device you choose, since the game's online multiplayer supports cross-play.

It'll set you back $30, but there's also a free Lite version available. This trial version gives you access to the game's first three take part in online cross-play in those dungeons, or join in with a player who's bought the full game to play together in up to 13 dungeons.

The original version of Crystal Chronicles, which holds an 80 rating on Metacritic, came out on Nintendo GameCube in 2003. Its four-player mode was a bit of pain, since it required the use of up to three Game Boy Advances connected to the console.

This remaster is be a major upgrade with improved audio and visuals, new character voiceovers and dungeons. It also has a new "Mimic" feature, which lets you change character appearance to that of someone else you've met on your adventure. So if you meet a particularly cool-looking person, you can basically become them.