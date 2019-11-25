Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Square Enix is already working on Part 2

Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Remake hits the PlayStation 4 on March 3, 2020. Kind of. The game you'll be buying is actually Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Part 1. Square Enix isn't just remaking the 1997 classic, the company is expanding the game extensively. We don't know how many parts Remake will be sliced into, but it's at least two. If you're a Square Enix fan, you know the company isn't known for speedy turnover times. Final Fantasy XV took about 10 years from announcement to launch.

So you're probably worried about the wait time between Remake Part 1 and Part 2. You may find some solace in the news the Japanese games giant has already started making Part 2, as revealed by director Tetsuya Nomura in a blog on Monday.

"We've already begun working on the next one," Nomura wrote. "I'm confident that playing through [Part 1] will expand your expectations just like the world that extends beyond Midgar."

That last line is a reference to Remake Part 1 encompassing the Final Fantasy 7 story up until Cloud Strife and friends leave Midgar. That's a significantly-sized portion of the original, but some fret that it's not substantial enough to warrant a game. Nomura also responded to that worry.

"With regard to the size of the game that many are asking about," he wrote, "there's no reason at all to worry. Even in this Midgar portion alone, the density and volume are so great that I had to give directions to lighten them."