Fauci: US going in 'wrong direction' as coronavirus cases rise

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he's very concerned about the rise in coronavirus cases in the US.

"Clearly, we are not in total control right now," said Fauci, adding that "we're going in the wrong direction." Fauci also said that while he couldn't estimate exactly how many people will be infected or die from COVID-19, he would "not be surprised" if the number of new cases went up to 100,000 per day.

Fauci was testifying Tuesday before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee along with other health officials on the coronavirus pandemic and the country's progress toward returning to work and school. Also at the hearing were Admiral Brett Giroir, the assistant secretary for Health and Human Services; Dr. Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration; and Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, has rapidly spread across the globe. There are now over 10 million confirmed cases globally, with more than 2 million in the US, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins.