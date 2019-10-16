Fat Pikachu and other giant Pokemon revealed for Sword and Shield

Screenshot by Corinne Reichert/CNET

The Pokemon Company has revealed new Gigantamax forms for its upcoming game Pokemon Sword and Shield. In a video posted to YouTube Wednesday, reported earlier by CNET sister site GameSpot, we see the beefier versions of Pikachu, Eevee, Charizard, Butterfree and Meowth.

Gigantamax Pikachu comes with a new move called G-max volt crash, which paralyzes all opponents. You can gain access to Gigantamax Pikachu by using your play records from Pokemon: Let's Go Pikachu.

Then there's Gigantamax Eevee, which comes with a new move called G-max cuddle. It causes infatuation in "opposite-gender opponents." Similarly, you get this Pokemon by using your play records in Pokemon: Let's Go Eevee.

There's also a Gigantamax Charizard with a G-max wildfire move that damages all non-fire Pokemon for four turns; Gigantamax Butterfree with G-max befuddle that causes paralysis, poison or asleep status in opponents; and a special early order bonus of Gigantamax Meowth with G-max gold rush to confuse all targets and gain an in-game cash bonus. This stretched-out version of Meowth is available through Jan. 15, 2020.

Pokemon first showed off Gigantamaxing in July, saying the ability would change the game. The new Dynamaxing power will alter a Pokemon's physical appearance as well as its size.

Pokemon Sword and Shield is launching on the Nintendo Switch on Nov. 15. The game is set to bring hordes of new Pokemon monsters in an update called Gen 8.

