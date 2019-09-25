Fallout Power Armor helmet recalled due to mold

Bethesda

Those who purchased a special edition power armor helmet at Gamestop are up for a refund as the helmet has been recalled due to mold. This government action seemingly concludes a mess of issues publisher Bethesda has dealt with in the past year revolving around the Fallout franchise.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) last week recalled Fallout 1:1 Power Armor Nuka Cola Helmets made by Chronicle LLC and sold at Gamestop in June 2019. The agency cites that "mold can be present on the fabric insert inside the helmet, posing a risk of respiratory or other infections in individuals with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mold."

A spokesperson for GameStop says 32 red helmets (see above) were sold in stores. The CSPC confirmed the number sold, but says that the manufacturer, Chronicle LLC, is required to recall all items manufactured, which is approximately 20,000.

The grey helmets included with the Fallout 76 Power Armor Edition (see below) are not part of the recall. The spokesperson says those who bought the recalled helmets have already been contacted and will receive refunds.

Bethesda

The Fallout series began having troubles at E3 2018 when Fallout 76 was announced. Many fans were put off by the games online multiplayer, which was a first for the franchise. Changes were made to the game following feedback from beta testers over technical issues hampering the game. When the game came out, it was met with below-average reviews resulting in Bethesda vowing to fix problems players were facing.

Although Fallout 76's Armor Edition was not recalled, it was also mired in controversy. The $200 pack included a canvas tote bag, however, when it came to sending out the edition, Bethesda replaced the bags with nylon ones citing a lack of materials for the original. The publisher initially offered in-game currency to customers. Bethesda changed its mind after possibly facing a class-action lawsuit and did eventually sent out canvas bags to customers.

Bethesda didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.