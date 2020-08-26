Fall Guys becomes most downloaded PS Plus game of all time

Devolver Digital

Fall Guys snatched the crown most downloaded PS Plus game of all time on Wednesday, Sony revealed. The chaotic battle royale game has been free for subscribers of the PlayStation online gaming service since earlier this month, and PS4 players have been raving about it on social media ever since.

"As of today, @FallGuysGame is the most downloaded PS Plus game of all time on a global basis. Congrats to @Mediatonic!" the company's European branch tweeted.

