Facebook’s Sandberg vows more transparency on Russian ads

There are a lot of questions folks want to ask Facebook about its role in hosting Russian ads during the 2016 election.

On Thursday, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg took a crack at some of them during an interview with Axios.

"Things happened on our platform in this election that should not have happened," she said. "We know we have a responsibility to do anything we can to prevent that."

That means fully cooperating with Congress and supporting the eventual release of ads, as well as information on how they were targeted to specific audiences on Facebook.

This is the first public interview for Sandberg, or any senior Facebook executive, since the controversy over Russian ads began to reach a fever pitch last month. In September, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said more than $100,000 worth of ads were bought by what appeared to be Russian agents attempting to interfere in the 2016 US election. Earlier this month, the social network handed over those 3,000 ads to Congress.

When Zuckerberg made the announcement, he also vowed Facebook would commit itself to protecting "election integrity." He promised more transparency around political ads and said Facebook would add 250 people across all its teams working on safety and security.

During Sandberg's interview, she reiterated steps Facebook is taking to minimize the chances this sort of thing happens again, including heavily investing in machine learning, hiring more staff to increase oversight related to advertising, increasing transparency, as well as working with third party fact-checkers and offering users warnings when they're about to share an article that's been flagged as having false information.

"There have always been bad actors out there trying to undermine our values," she said. "We can make it a lot harder for people to harm us."

Sandberg's trip comes as Facebook is getting ready to testify at congressional hearings on Nov. 1 on the use of social media by foreign actors to interfere with the election. Both Twitter and Google are also expected to testify.

Silicon Valley companies have been trying to do damage control in response to the ad controversy, in hopes of heading off stricter regulations from Washington D.C. When asked if Facebook was a media company and should be regulated as such, Sandberg said Facebook is a tech company at heart, but does bear some responsibility for what happens in the platform.

She also said efforts among other platforms need to be coordinated, noting that Facebook isn't the only place these types of fake accounts popped up.

In fact, just last month Twitter said it discovered 201 accounts that maybe be tied to the same Russian accounts that purchased the Facebook ads. Google, too is in the midst of an internal investigation and reportedly found Russian money -- tens of thousands of dollars on ads on YouTube, Gmail and Google search.

Sandberg also showed how maintaining free expression on the platform can be tricky. Targeting ads toward specific audiences, for example, can be helpful for businesses with very specific products, but it went awry when used for discriminatory purposes. Sandberg also said Facebook would not have taken down Representative Marsha Blackburn's ad referencing "baby body parts," as Twitter initially did.

"When you cut off speech for one person, you cut off speech for everyone," she said.