Google uncovers Russia-backed ads on YouTube and Gmail

Leon Neal / Getty Images

Russian operatives spent tens of thousands of dollars on ads on YouTube, Gmail and Google Search, an internal Google investigation has uncovered.

The ads are the first evidence Google has found that show Russia was trying to use the company's advertising platform to influence the 2016 US presidential election, according to a Washington Post report on Monday.

The ads do not appear to originate from the same Kremlin-backed source that bought ads across Facebook, said sources familiar with the investigation, suggesting that a number of entities could be responsible for the Russian effort to spread disinformation.

Google has for the most part avoided the same level of scrutiny aimed at its Silicon Valley rival Facebook, which handed over 3,000 Russia-backed ads to Congress earlier this month. It was also pressure from Congress to determine the extent to which Russian operatives use social media and buy ads across internet platforms that sparked Google's own investigation.

Google officials are expected to testify in front of Congress on November 1 on the issue, along with representatives from Facebook and Twitter.

Google did not immediately respond to request for comment.