Facebook adds new 'care' emoji to let people show support during coronavirus

Angela Lang/CNET

Facebook is adding a seventh emoji to its group of reactions as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact communities around the world. The new "cares" emoji, which will appear as an emoticon hugging a heart on the main app and website globally next week with a pulsating heart on Messenger being rolled out starting today.

On Friday Alexandru Voica, a Europe, Middle East and Asia "tech comms manager" at the social network, took to Twitter to share some details on the new reaction, noting that the company hopes "these reactions give people additional ways to show their support during the #COVID19 crisis."

We’re launching new Care reactions on @facebookapp and @Messenger as a way for people to share their support with one another during this unprecedented time.



We hope these reactions give people additional ways to show their support during the #COVID19 crisis. pic.twitter.com/HunGyK8KQw — Alexandru Voica (@alexvoica) April 17, 2020

The emoji can be accessed via the "Like" button the same way Facebook reaction staples of thumbs up, heart and anger currently can be added. Voica says the emoji can be added to "posts, comments, images, videos, or other content" on the platform.

On Facebook, we will launch a seventh Reaction alongside the existing six. The new Care Reaction will start rolling out next week globally and you can use it to react to posts, comments, images, videos, or other content on the app and https://t.co/t0PZL74vjg pic.twitter.com/PkpbCoPc4F — Alexandru Voica (@alexvoica) April 17, 2020

The Messenger reaction can similarly be found by tapping and holding on a message in a chat.

Messenger is rolling out a pulsating heart Reaction today so people can show extra love and care to their friends and family.



To update the reaction, you can press and hold down the heart reaction to view the new one. To change it back, press and hold the new Reaction again. pic.twitter.com/PufyOsm7zU — Alexandru Voica (@alexvoica) April 17, 2020

Facebook previously added additional reactions to the "Like" button in 2016.