Facebook is adding a seventh emoji to its group of reactions as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact communities around the world. The new "cares" emoji, which will appear as an emoticon hugging a heart on the main app and website globally next week with a pulsating heart on Messenger being rolled out starting today.
On Friday Alexandru Voica, a Europe, Middle East and Asia "tech comms manager" at the social network, took to Twitter to share some details on the new reaction, noting that the company hopes "these reactions give people additional ways to show their support during the #COVID19 crisis."
The emoji can be accessed via the "Like" button the same way Facebook reaction staples of thumbs up, heart and anger currently can be added. Voica says the emoji can be added to "posts, comments, images, videos, or other content" on the platform.
The Messenger reaction can similarly be found by tapping and holding on a message in a chat.
Facebook previously added additional reactions to the "Like" button in 2016.
Discuss: Facebook adds new 'care' emoji to let people show support during coronavirus
