Extend your desktop to a 15.6-inch portable monitor for just $149

Lepow

Whether you need a second monitor to extend your desktop across a second screen or just want an inexpensive display for your Nintendo Switch, a portable monitor is a great way to add the screen real estate you need. Right now, you can save $50 on a newly updated Lepow monitor that usually lists for $199. Specifically, you can get the when you click the coupon on the product page and apply discount code JGA7X76V at checkout, which makes this just about the cheapest full HD portable monitor you can buy today.

The Z1 is a full HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) 15.6-inch IPS display, but Lepow has upgraded the display to cover a full 100% of the Adobe sRGB color gamut. It's also slightly brighter than its predecessor, now 320 nits compared to 300 nits in last year's model. I doubt you'd ever notice those extra 20 nits in real-world use, but given that portable monitors are often a little dim, this is headed in the right direction.

The monitor itself looks more or less like a standard tablet -- it's 0.34 inches thick and weighs about 1.7 pounds. It stands on the included smart cover/screen protector that tents into a stand. You can connect it to virtually any device thanks to both a mini-HDMI and a USB-C connector on the side of the device, and there's even a small speaker built in to play audio from your source device. Lepow throws in a full set of cables: USB-C to USB-C, USB-C to USB-A and mini-HDMI to HDMI.

You'd be hard-pressed to find a 15.6-inch portable monitor for less than $150, and this one is an especially good deal given the full coverage of the sRGB gamut. This deal is available through Aug. 5.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.