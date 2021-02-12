Expand your workspace with the 27-inch HP FreeSync monitor for $150 (save $100)

HP

How's the home office these days? Are you tired of hunching over a 13-inch laptop screen? Or maybe feeling like a second screen would help your productivity?

Presto: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy has the , with free shipping or curbside pickup (where available). The regular price is $250, and while this briefly dipped to $120 during a holiday flash sale, it's still a solid discount.

The 27f is a 27-inch monitor with a 1,920x1,080-pixel native resolution, 5-millisecond response time and 75Hz refresh rate. If you don't speak monitor, those are all good numbers -- with a possible caveat.

See, I'd always suspected that a monitor of this size might actually feel "too big" given that resolution, that it wouldn't prove as useful as one that could run at, say, 2,560x1,440 or even 4K. More pixels would produce a sharper image and let you fit more windows onscreen at a time.

But then I conducted a quick Twitter survey and found that lots of folks really like this size and don't find the resolution limiting at all:

Anyone here using a 27-inch 1080p monitor? If so, like? No like? I think some find that size too large for comfort at that resolution. — The Cheapskate (@cheapskateblog) December 22, 2020

Meanwhile, some 4,400 Best Buy customers collectively rated this monitor 4.7 stars out of 5. And based on the above Twitter feedback, I actually bought this model a little while ago. Verdict: It's terrific. Zero complaints.

The only bummer is the warranty: Just one year, versus two or three years on some other brands.

Your thoughts?

