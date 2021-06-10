Everything we know about Microsoft's streaming Xbox stick plans

Despite what some headline writers would have you believe, Microsoft has not suddenly announced a new Xbox streaming stick. In a pre-E3 streamed briefing for journalists, Microsoft's Xbox head Phil Spencer, CEO Satya Nadella and other Microsoft execs talked more generally about the plans for getting more Xbox games in front of more people in more different ways.

My colleague Ian Sherr broke down what was said about streaming devices in the briefing:

Now, Microsoft is planning to bring its Xbox software and games to those types of devices. Without providing further details, Microsoft said it's working with internet-connected TV makers "to embed the Xbox experience" into them, with no extra hardware required other than a controller. Microsoft also said it's building its own "streaming devices" for TVs and monitors. At the same time, Microsoft is investing further in its Xbox Games Pass subscription service, offering people ways to buy its Xbox on monthly instalment plans too.

The streaming Xbox Cloud Gaming beta (formerly known as xCloud), is currently available to some Xbox Game Pass subscribers. It's the latest in many attempts over the past decade to divorce the game experience from specific game hardware, dating back to early pioneer OnLive. Other current players include Nvidia GeForce Now, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna and Sony's PlayStation Now.

Most of these services, including Xbox Cloud Gaming, are available on almost any device with a compatible web browser that can connect to a Bluetooth controller. That includes phones, tablets, laptops and some streaming content boxes, like the Google Chromecast for Stadia.

This isn't the first time something like this has been attempted. Sony's long-running cloud gaming service, PS Now, was available via some Bravia TVs as far back as 2014. Sony also created its own streaming microconsole, called PlayStation TV, which played Vita games, but also streamed games directly from the PS Now service. The PSTV device was discontinued after two years, but PS Now remains an active service.

No specific smart TV apps or partner brands for Xbox Cloud Gaming have been announced yet, but adding that feature could be as simple as adding a streaming video app like Netflix. Likewise, there are no specific details about a streaming game stick or Roku-like device, although this could be a Microsoft-branded device or produced in partnership with another device maker.

Much more from Microsoft and Xbox is expected at the company's E3 2021 media event, being streamed on June 13, although the focus is likely to be upcoming games like Halo Infinite and Starfield.