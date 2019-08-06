Epic 'evaluating' Fortnite Brute after complaints from players

Epic Games

Fortnite season 10 had one big change when it started last Thursday and that was the inclusion of a mech called BRUTE. Since then players expressed their frustration over the powerful mech on social media, and it appears developer Epic Games was listening.

Epic community manager Nathan Mooney posted on the Fortnite subreddit Tuesday that the company was "evaluating" the mech gameplay. He also says the developer was working to fix exploits involving the robot.

"Right now, we're evaluating BRUTE gameplay, as well as observing how it performs across all modes and skill levels," he said. "We are also working to fix movement-related bugs with the BRUTE to address exploits."

Fortnite players created Reddit threads and tweets about the BRUTE saying it is far too powerful to be used in the game. A video from Sunday shows Fortnite pro Turner "Tfue" Tenney telling his Twitch viewers how much he hates the mech after one caused his game to crash. Even Fortnite World Cup solos champ Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf found himself losing a match to a player in the BRUTE.

Epic didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.