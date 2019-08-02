Fortnite players aren't happy with season 10 mech and challenges

Epic Games

It's just one day into Fortnite season 10, or season X, and some players are already frustrated. Developer Epic Games made some big changes to the battle royale game including adding a mech and changing the challenges format that are not going over well with part of the fanbase, and they're letting everyone know.

The big addition to Fortnite season 10 is the B.R.U.T.E. mech. The two-player controlled robot has both a shotgun and missile launcher, a powerful shield and can move pretty quickly. Players on the Fortnite subreddit made multiple threads about the mech calling it overpowered. Even Fortnite World Cup solos champ Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf found himself losing a match to a player in the B.R.U.T.E.

Players also reacted on Twitter. Epic's tweet about the release of season 10 on Thursday has hundreds of replies calling for the developer to vault the mech, which means to remove from the game entirely.

You messed up with the mec, game is barely playable because of em. Please fix it and may we get an update on when we can expect them to be vaulted? — Sly (@bare31721885) August 1, 2019

Fortnite has officially been ruined.



RIP. — IM BACK (@Marcusv2x) August 1, 2019

The B.R.U.T.E. frustrated players in the game, but it was Epic's changes to the challenges format also has players upset and confused.

In previous seasons, Epic released a weekly set of challenges that had players completing various tasks from visiting certain locations on the map to eliminating other players. Each week there were free challenges available to everyone and paid ones for Battle Pass owners and players had until the end of the season to finish them. Completing the tasks increased a player's tier and the most tiers they reach, the most in-game items, cosmetics and skins they can unlock.

What changed in season 10 is that instead of daily challenges, they are Limited Time Missions and are only available for the week. There are also Limited Time Mission Objectives, which are a set of challenges that have a certain theme such as the Road Trip missions that require players to traverse across the map. There are also Prestige missions that are available once the missions have been completed, players can redo them but with increased difficulty. A thread on Fortnite subreddit with more than 2,000 comments was full of players upset on how the challenges have changed.

Epic didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.