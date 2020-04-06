Enter for your chance to win one of 10 NordVPN subscriptions*

Shutterstock

Once upon a time, you needed a VPN (virtual private network) primarily for working on public Wi-Fi networks, like the ones at coffee shops and on airplanes. Now, with so many of us working from home, you may need a VPN in order to connect to your company network.

Whatever your situation, here's your chance to score a pretty sweet freebie: CNET has partnered with NordVPN to offer an annual subscription to 10 lucky winners. For those unfamiliar with it, the service has long held a spot in our list of the best VPN services.

To enter, all you have to do is read our rules carefully, then use the form below to submit your entry (or entries, if you're open to a few extra steps). If you're on a mobile device or otherwise have trouble signing up, this link will take you where you need to go. Using an ad-blocker? You may need to disable it in order to properly view the form.

Good luck!

