Enter for your chance to win* an M3D Pro 3D printer!

If there's a tech gadget I love as much as drones and Bluetooth speakers, it's a 3D printer. Because what could be cooler than a gizmo that turns a spool of plastic filament into nearly any object you want? (Answer: one that flies, of course. And has a built-in speaker.)

Alas, 3D printer deals tend to be few and far between. But here's a deal that's even better than a deal: a chance to win one absolutely free.

M3D

The awesome folks at M3D are offering Cheapskate readers an exclusive giveaway with singularly awesome prizes:

Grand prize: M3D Pro printer and five spools of Tough 3D filament.

Runners-up (2): Micro+ printer and two spools of Tough 3D.

I've long been a fan of M3D's printer designs: sleek, square and shiny, with a spool compartment embedded in the bottom so you don't have to look at that ugly thing. Indeed, these look way more appliance-like and less industrial than most 3D printers -- they are the kind of accessory that's an aesthetic asset to your desk.

The Pro in particular, which is brand new, ups the ante with a heated print bed and faster, more precise operation than first-gen models. It normally sells for $749, not including the filament.

So enter to win! All you have to do is leave a comment answering this question:

"What was the 'a-ha!' moment when you realized you wanted a 3D printer?"

For me, of course, it was when I realized I could print unlimited Starship Enterprise models.

Check out the complete rules below for more details. And if you're up for it, please vote in our poll as well!

How to enter: