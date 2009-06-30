Enjoy your blended drinks on the go

Hamilton Beach

Summer is all about being on the go. There's good reason to be, too. The weather is nice, the kids are out of school, and it is time for vacation. We don't have time for sitting around; there's just too much fun stuff to do. Of course, this means that we also enjoy grabbing our food on the go, too. If it's a fruit smoothie, an icy drink, or a blended shake that you have in mind, what better way to truly be portable than to blend and sip from the same cup?

The Hamilton Beach Single-Serve Blender comes in red, white or black and complements your on-the-go lifestyle. Stainless-steel blades create your favorite blended drinks at a touch of a button. Conveniently sized to fit into most cars' cup holders, the mobile drink-maker is also dishwasher-safe. At the end of the day it's easy to clean up by letting the dishwasher do all the work.

Particularly well-suited for whipping up quick breakfast beverages, the blender makes it easy to get out the door in a flash. With a blender that truly lets you take your drink to go, it gives you more time to actually spend out and about--in any season.